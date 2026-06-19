10 Pedicure Trends and Ideas Nail Experts Are Calling the Biggest Looks of Summer 2026

Milky coconut white is the softest, most luminous take on the white pedicure trend — and it’s pulling ahead of both crisp white and the glazed pearl finish as the most-booked neutral of the season. A sheer, slightly warm base topped with pearl chrome powder creates a soft glow that reads lit-from-within rather than glittery.

Because the base is translucent, grow-out stays nearly invisible for weeks. It’s the neutral that goes with everything and makes bare feet look like they belong somewhere expensive.