10 Pedicure Trends and Ideas Nail Experts Are Calling the Biggest Looks of Summer 2026
Walk into any nail salon this June and the summer 2026 pedicure trends taking over the booking calendar are impossible to miss. From chrome pedicure finishes to bold nail polish shades that flatter every skin tone, nail experts agree: summer 2026 is serving up some of the most wearable, eye-catching looks in years. These are the 10 pedicure trends and ideas nail experts are calling the biggest looks of the season — and the ones worth booking in with your nail technician.
Vanilla Chrome Pedicure
Chrome effects on soft neutral bases are one of the strongest nail trends of summer 2026 — and vanilla is the shade nail artists are recommending most. “Unlike dramatic metallic chrome looks, this trend creates a soft pearly reflection that enhances the natural beauty of the nails while adding dimension and glow,” nail artist and Art Me Nails Studio co-founder Svitlana Motyl told The Zoe Report. It’s the chrome look for people who find silver too cold and pink too sweet, and the neutral base means it photographs beautifully in natural light.
Crisp White
Clean, milky, and quietly sophisticated — crisp white is what nail technicians are calling the most universally flattering pedicure of the season. Nail artist Ramon “Prince” Duran told Marie Claire that glazed pearl chrome finishes “elevate even just a solid color so well” — and on a milky coconut base, the result is a soft glow that reads lit-from-within rather than glittery.
Chocolate Brown
Warm brown is one of the most unexpected stories of summer 2026 — and chocolate is the depth nail techs are recommending most confidently in the heat. Nail artist and technician Julia Diogo told Elle that brown shades “add just the right amount of warmth” and “look good across skin tones.”
Unlike cooler dark shades that can look mismatched against bronzed legs, a rich chocolate with warm undertones reads beautifully all summer. Applied as a gel pedicure with a high-gloss finish, it delivers a sophistication that bright seasonal shades simply can’t match.
Red Pedicure
Tomato red is back on toes this summer — not the flat, one-note version, but a shade with warmth and personality. Nail artist Maryna Slynko calls it “bright, fresh, and still very stylish,” telling The Zoe Report that red has a rare ability to make even a simple pedicure feel “more bold and alive, especially during the summer season.” Applied clean over perfectly prepped nails, this is the color that makes sandals look intentional.
Burnt Orange
Burnt orange is the shade splitting the difference between summer’s warmest coral tones and its moodier, earthy ones. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik told Harper’s Bazaar that pedicure palettes this season range across “fun energized brights like coral orange” and burnt orange hits that register perfectly: vibrant without being garish, tropical without being loud. It looks extraordinary against bronzed skin and works from the first warm day straight through to September.
Soft Lavender Pedicure
Smoky lavender is becoming the new neutral for clients who want color without going too bold. Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards told that muted, gray-based lavender “feels romantic, polished, and fashion-forward all at once,” adding that it’s “replacing classic nude shades” at salon appointments this summer. It sits in a register that’s softer than lilac and cooler than blush — the color that makes toes look intentionally chosen, not just painted.
Sage Green
Sage has moved from trend-adjacent to fully mainstream this summer. Nail tech and The Gel Bottle founder Daisy Kalnina told Who What Wear that green is “one of the defining colour stories of 2026, but in softer, more muted tones — sage and pistachio tones feel fresh, modern and unexpected; they’re a subtle way to wear colour while still feeling elevated.”
Softer than bold, it pairs effortlessly with linen, earth tones, and metallic sandals. Applied as a gel pedicure or dip powder finish for extra longevity on toes, sage is the color for anyone done playing it safe with beige.
Blush Rose
Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of Townhouse nail salon, told Who What Wear that this summer “pedicures are all about colours that feel optimistic, wearable and polished,” with soft, creamy tones leading the way — and blush rose sits right at the top of that palette. It reads juicier than nude and gentler than coral, with a warmth that makes every skin tone look like it just got back from somewhere sunny. It glows against tanned legs, pairs with gold jewelry, and photographs beautifully in every light.
Classic French
The French pedicure has had a full reinvention for summer 2026. Rather than the thick, stark white tip of years past, nail artists Svitlana Motyl and Maryna Slynko both tell they’re seeing enormous demand for the “Soft French” — milky or nude-blended tips that create a subtle, hidden effect rather than a sharp contrast. Motyl notes it “visually elongates the nail,” while Slynko says it “works with almost any style and makes the hands look more refined and well-maintained without feeling too bold.” This is the pedicure that never actually left — just got better.
Milky Coconut White
Milky coconut white is the softest, most luminous take on the white pedicure trend — and it’s pulling ahead of both crisp white and the glazed pearl finish as the most-booked neutral of the season. A sheer, slightly warm base topped with pearl chrome powder creates a soft glow that reads lit-from-within rather than glittery.
Because the base is translucent, grow-out stays nearly invisible for weeks. It’s the neutral that goes with everything and makes bare feet look like they belong somewhere expensive.
Which summer 2026 pedicure trend is your favorite — blush rose, soft lavender, or vanilla chrome? Tell us below and browse more inspo before your next salon visit!