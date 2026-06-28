10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Nail Salon This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 is officially peak pedicure season — June through August is when salon chairs fill fastest, and right now July appointment slots are vanishing a week ahead. Nail techs say it’s the same shades and finishes selling out at the polish bar over and over: the looks clients screenshot, save all week, and walk in asking for by name. This season’s lineup runs from glassy color-shifting chromes to bold and juicy jewel tones and creamy pastels — gel manicure finishes made to look like jewelry in open sandals.
Below are the 10 pedicure trends getting booked nonstop this July, with simple steps to recreate the trickiest ones at home.
Pearl Chrome
Pearl Chrome is becoming a go-to choice for women looking for an elegant alternative to classic white pedicures. The soft pearlescent finish catches the light beautifully, creating a polished, expensive-looking effect without glitter. As more women embrace minimalist nail trends, beauty trend watchers have noted a growing interest in luminous finishes that feel timeless and easy to wear.
How to achieve the look:
- Apply a creamy ivory or soft pink base.
- Add a pearl chrome layer.
- Finish with a high-shine top coat.
Bronze
Bronze is the warmest metallic pedicure trend landing in nail salons this summer 2026 — richer than gold, warmer than copper, and more wearable than either. Nail techs say it’s the gel manicure finish that looks like jewelry on every skin tone — catching the light in open sandals the way no flat color ever could.
Pistachio Green
Pistachio searches are up over 850% this year — the scent, the latte, and now, officially, the pedicure. Nail techs confirm it’s one of the most requested nail polish shades at the nail salon this season — creamy, muted, and sitting perfectly between sage and pale mint.
It flatters every skin tone, pairs with everything from white linen to printed florals, and looks effortlessly chic against bronzed summer legs. It’s the shade clients spot on someone else’s toes and book before they leave the salon.
Tie-Dye Nails
Tie-dye nail art brings swirling pastel washes across the nail like a miniature piece of summer fabric — no two sets look the same. It’s the most personal nail art trend of the season, and the one that gets photographed most before clients leave the salon.
How to get this look:
- Apply a white gel base and cure fully.
- Drop two or three gel colors onto the nail and blend in circular motions with a thin brush.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Electric Purple
Electric purple is vivid, saturated and impossible to ignore in open sandals. It’s the shade nail techs say converts clients who never thought purple was for them — and against bronzed skin, it looks like a jewel on every skin tone.
Sunset Orange
This is a vivid, sun-soaked orange that glows against bronzed skin like the last hour of light on a hot day. Nail techs say it’s the boldest gel manicure color clients keep requesting and never regret — and it looks stunning in strappy sandals against every skin tone.
Frosted Pink
Frosted pink is the Y2K pedicure comeback dominating nail salons this summer — a pale, delicate pink with a cool icy-white overlay that looks like it was dusted with powdered sugar. Beauty editors describe it as sheer enough to feel light, but with a translucent shimmer no standard nail polish can replicate. It flatters every skin tone and photographs like a beauty editorial in white or metallic sandals every single time.
Aqua
Aqua — a vivid green-leaning blue between teal and turquoise — is replacing baby blue as the go-to cool-toned pedicure in nail salons this June and July. Nail techs describe it as a shade that feels “edible, sun-warmed, and fresh” — electric against every skin tone and catching the light like sunlit pool water in open sandals. Bold enough to carry an entire look, breezy enough to pair with everything.
Striped Toes
One thin contrasting stripe across a neutral base — and suddenly a basic pedicure looks like it was styled on purpose. Nail artists predict striped toes will be the breakout nail art moment this summer — graphic, retro, and impossible to ignore in open sandals. It earns more compliments than looks that took three times as long.
How to get this look:
- Apply a solid base color and cure fully.
- Dip a slim striping brush in a contrasting gel and draw clean horizontal or diagonal lines across each nail.
- Cure and finish with a glossy or matte top coat.
Watermelon
Watermelon is the most unapologetically summer nail polish shade of 2026 — a vivid, juicy pink-red that looks like the first slice of the season. Nail techs say it’s the color quietly replacing classic red in nail salons this June and July, and it’s easy to see why: it flatters every skin tone, works as a gel manicure or classic polish, and makes even the simplest sandal look like a vacation. It’s impossible to wear it without smiling.
What’s your favorite pedicure trend for summer 2026? Are you tempted to try something bold and daring, or do you prefer timeless classics? Share your favorite toe nail ideas with us!