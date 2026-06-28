10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Nail Salon This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 is officially peak pedicure season — June through August is when salon chairs fill fastest, and right now July appointment slots are vanishing a week ahead. Nail techs say it’s the same shades and finishes selling out at the polish bar over and over: the looks clients screenshot, save all week, and walk in asking for by name. This season’s lineup runs from glassy color-shifting chromes to bold and juicy jewel tones and creamy pastels — gel manicure finishes made to look like jewelry in open sandals.

Below are the 10 pedicure trends getting booked nonstop this July, with simple steps to recreate the trickiest ones at home.