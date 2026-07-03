10 Pedicure Trends That Nail Techs Are Obsessing Over Everywhere This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 nail artists have a new obsession for pedicures — and it’s showing up across every salon chair, from the boldest electric lime and forest green to the most delicate rosewood and blue pearl. This season’s most exciting pedicure trends span the full color spectrum, blending daring nail art designs, rich nail polish shades, and gel manicure finishes that flatter every skin tone in open sandals.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail artists everywhere can’t stop recommending right now — plus easy steps to recreate the most intricate ones at home.