10 Pedicure Trends That Nail Techs Are Obsessing Over Everywhere This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 nail artists have a new obsession for pedicures — and it’s showing up across every salon chair, from the boldest electric lime and forest green to the most delicate rosewood and blue pearl. This season’s most exciting pedicure trends span the full color spectrum, blending daring nail art designs, rich nail polish shades, and gel manicure finishes that flatter every skin tone in open sandals.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail artists everywhere can’t stop recommending right now — plus easy steps to recreate the most intricate ones at home.
Pearl Blue
Pearl blue wraps the coolest, most refreshing tone of the season in a soft iridescent pearl finish that shifts between ice blue and white in the light — the most unexpected luminous pedicure of summer 2026, and the one that looks most like the ocean caught on your toes. It flatters every skin tone and glows effortlessly in open sandals.
Botanical Leaf Art
Botanical nail art brings delicate painted leaves and botanical details across a sheer or neutral gel base — nature-inspired, painterly, and effortlessly elevated in open sandals. It reads like wearable art on every skin tone — the pedicure design that looks like it took hours and feels like it happened naturally.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer or soft white gel base and cure fully.
- Using a thin nail art brush, paint slim leaf shapes in green, olive, or rust gel across the nail.
- Add fine vein details with a striping brush for a realistic botanical effect.
- Cure and seal with a matte or glossy top coat.
Forest Green
Forest green is the deepest, most lush nail polish shade landing on salon chairs this summer — a rich, saturated green that reads tropical and editorial at once. Bold enough to carry an entire look, versatile enough to pair with white linen, printed swimwear, or simple denim — and unlike any other green the season has delivered.
Rosewood
Rosewood is the most wearable dusty pink-brown nail polish of summer 2026 — warm enough to feel sun-kissed, muted enough to read as effortlessly chic against every skin tone. It deepens a tan, pairs beautifully with gold sandals, and looks like the kind of color someone chose very deliberately.
Swirled French
Swirled French takes the classic French tip and replaces the straight white line with a soft, fluid swirl — playful, modern, and far more interesting than anything the original version delivered. It flatters every nail shape and skin tone and looks especially fresh in open sandals against a summer tan.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer gel base and cure fully.
- Using a thin nail art brush, draw a loose, curved swirl of white or colored gel across the tip of each nail.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Electric Lime
Electric lime is the most daring nail polish color of summer 2026 — a vivid, neon citrus green that glows against every skin tone in open sandals like nothing else on the polish wall. It’s the shade that turns heads before you even sit down — bold, unapologetic, and completely impossible to ignore in any sandal.
Orchid
Orchid is the vibrant purple-pink nail polish that nail artists say is one of the most exciting color arrivals of summer 2026 — more saturated than mauve, more pink than violet, and electric against bronzed skin. It flatters every skin tone and photographs like a jewel in strappy sandals — the boldest floral-inspired shade of the season.
Checkerboard
Checkerboard nail art is the most graphic, retro-inspired pedicure design taking over salon chairs in summer 2026 — clean alternating squares in two contrasting colors that look bold, intentional, and completely fashion-forward in open sandals. It’s the nail art that makes people stop and look twice — and one of the most satisfying to DIY.
How to get this look:
- Apply a solid base color and cure fully.
- Using nail tape, mask off alternating squares across each nail.
- Fill the exposed squares with a contrasting gel color and cure.
- Remove the tape carefully and seal with a glossy top coat.
Brick Red
Brick red is the warm, earthy nail polish shade nail artists say is making one of the most confident pedicure entrances of 2026 — a rich, terracotta-leaning red that glows in the summer light. Classic red had its moment — brick red is what every stylish toe is wearing instead. It looks especially stunning against bronzed skin in leather sandals — the pedicure color that feels like it was made for golden hour.
Melon
Melon sits exactly where orange meets pink — softer than hot orange, warmer than coral, and more summery than both. It glows against every skin tone in open sandals like a slice of the sweetest fruit of the season — cheerful, wearable, and impossible to wear without feeling like you’re already on vacation.
Which of these 2026 pedicure trends is calling your name — the vivid pop of electric lime, the deep richness of brick red, or the delicate detail of botanical leaf art? Share your favorite summer 2026 pedicure trend with us!