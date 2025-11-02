10 People Who Used Kindness to Hide Their Cruelty

Supportive MY ASS, she was being INTENTIONALLY CRUEL, and your husband is a pussy. His response makes it painfully clear that he WILL ALWAYS TAKE HER SIDE. I wish you well on your journey to motherhood, BUT NOT WITH HIM. What will happen when you have a baby and MIL DEAREST starts telling you how to raise and feed and hold your baby, because YOU ARE NOT DOING ANYTHING RIGHT, & SHE KNOWS BETTER?Hubby will say that you are ungrateful and TAKE HER SIDE AGAIN, & AGAIN & AGAIN. SHE will get away with WHAT YOU LET HER GET AWAY WITH.