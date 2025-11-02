Supportive MY ASS, she was being INTENTIONALLY CRUEL, and your husband is a pussy. His response makes it painfully clear that he WILL ALWAYS TAKE HER SIDE. I wish you well on your journey to motherhood, BUT NOT WITH HIM. What will happen when you have a baby and MIL DEAREST starts telling you how to raise and feed and hold your baby, because YOU ARE NOT DOING ANYTHING RIGHT, & SHE KNOWS BETTER?Hubby will say that you are ungrateful and TAKE HER SIDE AGAIN, & AGAIN & AGAIN. SHE will get away with WHAT YOU LET HER GET AWAY WITH.
10 People Who Used Kindness to Hide Their Cruelty
Sometimes the people who seem warm and kind can still hurt you when you least expect it. After being betrayed, trusting again isn’t easy, but keeping your heart open is still worth it, no matter how many unkind people you come across.
- When I was 8, my mom suddenly got a new boyfriend. My father, who until then had expressed zero interest in me, came back to me and started to take me on weekends, be more friendly, etc. At first, I thought nothing of it, but after I realized that every weekend he would sit me at the kitchen table, get me to talk through everything my mom was doing during the week, and then ignore me for the weekend.
I realized that the only reason he came back to me was that my brother was too young to spy on them, and I was old enough to tell him in detail everything yet young enough to be manipulated. Needless to say, I don’t speak to him anymore. © Arachnee-ya / Reddit
- A friend of mine from college agreed to meet me for dinner, and we seemed to really hit it off. She was also single. She asked me if she could come over and do a work assignment, she sold these supposedly “better” vacuums. I agreed, but told her I wasn’t buying one.
So she did her presentation with the understanding that I wasn’t buying anything, and then that was it. I asked if we could meet again, she pretty much ghosted me. © BartnickiLuke / Reddit
- My neighbor, June, was always “helpful.” She’d bring my packages in if I was late. Offer me leftovers.
At first, I was grateful. But then I noticed she always knew when I left the house. One day, I came home to find my front door unlocked. Nothing was missing, but things had clearly been touched.
I asked her, and she said, “Oh, I thought I saw smoke coming from your window. Just wanted to be safe!” There had been no smoke. I changed my locks the next day.
- My husband and I have been trying for a baby for three years and had two miscarriages. His mom knows how hard it’s been. Last week, she stopped by with a wrapped box and said, “Just a little something for the future.”
Inside was a newborn-sized onesie that said, “Hurry up, Mommy!” I forced a smile, but later told my husband how upsetting it was. He said, “She meant well. She’s just excited for us.”
When I texted her that the gift felt insensitive, she replied, “I’m sorry you can’t take a joke. Maybe you’re just too emotional lately.” Now she’s telling the family I lashed out at her for trying to be supportive.
- I looked up to a man who was a friend, a mentor, and like a father figure to me. He convinced me to leave my position and come work for him, he would get me promoted and help me achieve my goals. He needed me on his team, etc.
I went to work for him, and it was like Jekyll and Hyde. He insulted me, talked about me behind my back, used me as a scapegoat for the problems he was having with the rest of his staff, and in fact, completely derailed my reputation and career.
It took me 4 years of hard work to get my reputation back. I still don’t understand why. One of the worst experiences of my life. © CosmicC***e / Reddit
- My father, promising for years to help me pay for college. Six months before I left (for school), he even made a payment plan with the college. I never got a cent from him. © missvelvet / Reddit
- My aunt gave me a job at her boutique when I was 19. I was broke, dropped out of college, and she told everyone she was “saving me.”
At first, I was grateful. She even let me use her car. But slowly, she showed her true colors.
If I disagreed with her decisions, she’d say, “You’d still be cleaning bathrooms without me.” When I tried to quit, she said, “After all I’ve done, you owe me at least a year.” I left anyway, and she stopped talking to me.
- A good friend of mine and I signed a lease for 10 months in an apartment. Two weeks later, she decided to move out and live with someone else. She gave me no notice. Just called and told me she was moving out. At that point, I hadn’t even moved in.
I had to find a new roommate as quickly as I could to be able to afford rent. If she was just some random person, it wouldn’t have mattered as much. But I had been really close to her for years, and her complete lack of remorse made me feel worthless. © wildkokiri / Reddit
- My ex was the kind of guy who remembered everyone’s birthday. He’d send cards to coworkers and gift baskets to neighbors. But every year, he forgot mine.
At first, I gave him the benefit of the doubt. He’d always say, “I’m just bad with dates! You know how much I care.” Yet somehow, he remembered to send his boss’s dog a birthday card with a pun.
When I brought that up, he laughed, “You’re not seriously jealous of a pug, are you?” That’s when I realized that he wasn’t forgetful. He chose to forget the things that didn’t serve his image of being the nice guy.
- My best friend of five years chose my fiancé over me, after I broke off the engagement. I still scratch my head over that one. © Schmoopster / Reddit
However, not everyone has hidden intentions when they do something kind. These 25 stories are perfect examples that genuine goodness still exists.
