10+ People Who Were Utterly Shocked By the Turns of Events

Unexpected remarks or actions, or surprising discoveries, can profoundly redefine our lives. The key to moving past them is to stay composed in these moments and keep pushing forward. With time, we may reflect on these experiences and feel compelled to share our stories, similar to the individuals highlighted in this article.

  • “In high school, a girl asked me to go to the dance with her. I leaned in to tell her NO, and she kissed me on the lips in front of everyone. Yeah, we went to that dance.” TheDusey / Reddit
  • “When I was around 3 or 4, I was showing signs of having a very light form of autism. My parents, thinking it wasn’t such a big deal since it wasn’t hindering me from learning or doing anything kids my age would do, let it go. I underwent some tests later because I was starting to feel weirded out by how many signs I was exhibiting. To be sure, I took the tests, and they came back positive but with a slight twist. Apparently, I had become so accustomed to suppressing that autism because I had never been tested for it, it had sort of disappeared for years and only resurfaced at the end of 2019 when my parents divorced.” Geeky_higness / Reddit
  • “My older sister called me one day, and I answered the phone, feeling really happy. I remember saying, ‘Heyyyy, what’s up? :D :D,’ but she didn’t respond right away. Then she said, ‘Kimberly died.’ She was my niece, who was 15 at the time (I was 16). Obviously, I didn’t expect this, and I felt like a fool for being so happy when I answered the phone.” danileigh / Reddit
  • “Got a call from someone claiming to be my brother two years ago. Found out I was donor-conceived and had dozens of half-siblings. We are now a big group of friends/semi-family, and even know the donor.” mynuname / Reddit
  • “I originally thought I was number 4 of the siblings, turns out I’m number 5... My dad had a child before me”. APP0LO / Reddit
  • “We had a male cat at home and decided to get him a friend. Since he wasn’t neutered, we bought a male kitten and named him Gunnar. A few months later, Gunnar was pregnant with kittens.” BabaShrikand / Reddit
  • “I worked and saved for college for 2 years, got accepted, secured a lease on a place, and picked out classes. However, a week before classes started, my ’father’ refused to cosign on my student loans because he didn’t want it on his credit, despite making over $800,000 a year.” tannerdanger / Reddit
  • “My fiancé broke up with me. I was engaged in a six-year relationship, and while on holiday with my family, he emailed me, expressing that he didn’t feel a spark anymore and didn’t want to be in a relationship. One of the greatest shocks was that he ended up doing me a favor because I didn’t realize just how unhappy I was in that relationship until I met someone who makes me feel like a princess 24/7.” Ande-186 / Reddit
  • “My seemingly healthy grandmother suddenly had a stroke and ended up with her right side paralyzed and unable to talk. She struggled for two months and died two weeks ago. If you had told me last year that my grandma was going to die so soon, I wouldn’t have believed you.” Nadit9 / Reddit
  • “I fell in love with a girl, but she wanted to be with someone else. It was a few heartbreaking months of her being with another guy until someone told me that she had broken up with him. I didn’t know why this happened because I thought she was out of my life for sure. Turns out she really was in love with me the whole time. She said she pushed her feelings for me away and that she had made the biggest mistake of her life. Now my feelings are an absolute train-wreck.” dontphunkwithmyheart / Reddit
  • “Grew up hating gym class and sports and was an overweight child/teen. Now I am in my late 20s, I am still plus size, but I love hot power yoga. I love it so much that I actually became a 200-hr yoga teacher. I never thought I’d be so athletic.” Unknown author / Reddit
  • “I once asked a guy if I could kiss him, and he said yes. I kissed him. It was great. But then we just parted ways naturally. Three days later, this man calls me all shocked and asks if I was hitting on him. He had told a friend about the interaction, and they had to point it out.
    Sir... I literally kissed you.” lunarteamagic / Reddit

Life is unpredictable, with unexpected twists and turns. Some surprises bring joy, while others have serious consequences. The stories in this article are about people who were caught off guard by the disturbing truth and faced the consequences unexpectedly.

