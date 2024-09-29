10 personal care items from Amazon with truly inspiring before and afters

Eye redness, yellow teeth, hair loss or skin inflammation can be truly upsetting. Luckily, Amazon offers a bunch of personal care products that can solve these and other beauty issues in the blink of an eye. Check out these gems and add them to your shopping carts while they’re still in stock.

1. Get rid of the redness and irritation in your eyes with these redness reliever eye drops. The drops start working within one minute and the result lasts for up to 8 hours! The product’s powerful formula selectively targets redness, revealing the natural beauty of your eyes. Buy these eye drops today and help your eyes look their best!

33,100+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have ADHD, so I don’t get as much REM sleep as I should, so I always look exhausted. It’s even worse when I wear makeup, and my blood shot eyes stand out like a sore thumb. This product is absolutely amazing. The photos I shared are literally only about 2 minutes apart.

Not only that, but it physically makes my eyes feel cooled and less irritated. I will definitely buy it again. — Satalia Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. This hairline powder works as a root touch up and hair loss cover up. It locks tightly to your hair follicles and covers your scalp without clogging pores, for that amazing look that stays until your next shampoo. While root cover up sprays can be messy to apply and can leave your hair feeling greasy, this powder glides on smoothly. A great variety of colors is available, so you can easily choose the shade that matches your hair color the best.

25,200+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It works wonderfully. It blends, covers gray and extends time between coloring roots. I’m in my thirties, but I have gray hair. I’ve tried many products to cover my roots in between coloring. This is by far the best.

I love the little puff provided to get just enough powder on for the hairline. A little bit of powder goes a long way. It looks natural. — Katie Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. Say goodbye to annoying calluses on your feet with this hard skin remover. The tool quickly exfoliates and smooths hard, rough and callused skin with little effort. It’s safe and gentle on your feet, and the soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip for your ultimate convenience. The item is waterproof, rustproof and easy to clean.

9,300+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I literally JUST had this delivered within the hour and tried immediately on my big toes that had awfully thick dry cracking skin that was hurting me! These pictures speak for themselves! This was with MINIMAL effort of about 2 minutes. My toes are immeeeeeediately better! — tunnelsunshine Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. Use these teeth whitening strips and you won’t recognize your smile. They can remove years of tough set-in stains in a few applications. Safe for teeth enamel, the strips feature advanced seal technology with no-slip grip, so they stay put during full application time.

67,300+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Application on teeth is easy. It works well at whitening teeth and removing stains. Daily use is encouraged for better results. Getting a hold of the strips when removing them can be a bit difficult, but they peel off easily after you have a grip. — Tammie Chavez Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. Reviewers can’t stop recommending this topical skin spray. Suitable for face and body, it eliminates irritations, head to toe. The product is free from additives, preservatives, and added fragrance or dye. This gentle and soothing solution is suitable for all ages and skin types, including sensitive skin.

9,300+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have rosacea and after having my third it flared up and was the worst it had ever been. Nothing was helping, I had given up. I figured I’d try this, but was certain it’d do nothing. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the difference it made.

My flared up rosacea was actually going down!!! I can actually go out without makeup now and not be embarrassed. The best part is it’s inexpensive AND free of chemicals! My skin hasn’t looked this good in years! — Joseph Gonzalez Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. This anti-aging snail repair cream is a real hit on Amazon with more than 21,000 ratings. It can be more effective than other snail creams as it contains a higher concentration (97.5%) of snail mucin filtrate. The cream is non-comedogenic, so there’s no need to worry about clogged pores. The product is packed with super nutrients that will help your skin look brighter and more youthful.

21,700+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have been using this product for almost 2 years now, and I instantly fell in love with it. I have struggled with acne for as long as I can remember (16 years old) and I am 31 now and can finally say I do not struggle with it anymore. Since I started using this product it has highly improved my skin, it’s texture and tone.

The first time I tried it, I immediately noticed the next morning that it helped with the redness and inflammation I would have with my acne. — kelly Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. This vitamin C face serum is loaded with antioxidants that help reduce fine lines, wrinkles, redness and dark spots. The product also contains retinol. When pores are clogged with dirt and oil, they become larger and more visible. Retinol works to cleanse the pores, making them appear smaller. Say goodbye to wrinkles, fine lines, dry skin, blemishes, or uneven skin with this beauty must-have.

57,800+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product is just perfect for my skin type! I’m using it every night, and it’s helping me a lot with my post inflammatory hyperpigmentation problems caused by my last acne outbreak. I have been using this product for 1.5 months and the results are visible. My skin looks more hydrated and the dark spots have cleared. — Desiree Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. If you are suffering from post-acne marks, try this resurfacing retinol serum and you won’t regret it. Its pore-minimizing properties help improve skin texture over time and visibly reduce the appearance of post-acne marks. Apply a pea-sized amount of the serum in a thin layer and allow it to fully absorb into skin before applying additional products.

48,500+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I really enjoy the texture of the serum, it is more like a fluid cream. After one bottle I started to notice a slight reduction in my pores. I definitely will repurchase it. — Emilia R. Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. These zero pore pads will take care of your enlarged pores, making them look smaller in the blink of an eye. The pads can help you solve such annoying skin issues as enlarged pores, greasy skin from excess sebum, blackheads and whiteheads. After cleansing, swipe with the embossed side of a pad, follow with the silky side, and finish by lightly patting for better absorption.

1,700+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Check out my result after just one week! My pores were so clogged, and I felt like I needed SOMETHING. Ever since I found those, my life has changed and will never be the same again. I literally don’t have to wear makeup anymore!

These lasted for good three months and I can’t recommend them enough. I had all my friends buy them, and they are extremely happy as well! — Natalia Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. These oil absorbing tissues efficiently mattify and refresh oily skin. They quickly absorb excess oils and help control shine without any powder. Each use soothes, protects and refreshes your face with natural green tea fragrance. The easy-to-use dispenser assures one-sheet for your use, avoiding waste while keeping the remaining tissues safe, fresh and sanitary.

16,500+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I am so oily, people think I am sweating at times but NO that’s how much oil I accumulate on my face no matter what my skin care routine is. I am so happy I found these. It doesn’t get rid of it completely, but combats and absorbs a good bit during the day. I have this on subscription, that’s how much they help me. — Mrs Adams Buy this item on AMAZON here

Find more beauty gems from Amazon in this selection. Reviewers never stop recommending them because these brilliant products can solve a bunch of skin issues, including post-acne marks, enlarged pores, and dark circles under the eyes.