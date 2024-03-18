10 Sad Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

Sometimes, life throws us curveballs that leave us feeling emotionally drained and in need of a good cry. Whether you’re seeking solace or simply enjoy the cathartic release that comes with shedding tears, sad movies can provide a comforting escape. In this article, we’ll explore the emotional power of sad films and recommend 10 sad movies to watch that are guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings.

10. Past Lives (2023)

Past Lives, a 2023 film, takes audiences on a nostalgic journey, exploring the «what ifs» of life through the lens of two childhood friends. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the movie spans 24 years, delving into the complexities of friendship and the paths not taken. It offers a romanticized perspective on the roads we didn’t travel, evoking a sense of longing and contemplation about the choices we make. In addition to its exploration of alternate realities, Past Lives serves as a reminder of the transient nature of time and the importance of cherishing the present moment. It encourages viewers to reflect on their own lives, appreciating the relationships and experiences that shape their journey. Ultimately, the film underscores the significance of embracing opportunities and living without regrets, while also acknowledging the beauty in the fleeting moments that make up our lives.

9.The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile, released in 1999, is a gripping drama based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Starring Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecombe, a death row prison guard during the Great Depression, the film delves into themes of redemption, justice, and the supernatural. The story takes a haunting turn when a mysterious convict named John Coffey, played by Michael Clarke Duncan, arrives with extraordinary healing abilities. As Paul and his fellow guards witness Coffey’s miraculous powers, they grapple with their own beliefs and the moral implications of their roles in the justice system. One fascinating trivia about The Green Mile is that actor Michael Clarke Duncan underwent rigorous training and gained over 40 pounds to portray the imposing character of John Coffey. His powerful performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film’s poignant exploration of empathy, compassion, and the complexities of human nature leaves a lasting impact on viewers, reminding us of the importance of kindness and understanding in a world often plagued by judgment and prejudice.

8. Coco (2017)

Coco is a heartwarming, animated film produced by Disney and Pixar, telling the story of a young Mexican boy named Miguel who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s ban on music. The movie takes viewers on a vibrant journey through the Land of the Dead during Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration. Along the way, Miguel encounters his ancestors, navigates family secrets, and learns the importance of honoring one’s heritage. Filled with colorful animation, catchy music, and rich cultural details, Coco has captivated audiences worldwide. Trivia enthusiasts might appreciate knowing that the film’s title character, Coco, is actually Miguel’s great-grandmother, and the story’s emotional core revolves around their bond. Beyond its entertainment value, Coco imparts a profound moral lesson about the significance of family, the power of forgiveness, and the importance of following one’s passions while respecting tradition. It reminds viewers to cherish their loved ones and embrace their cultural roots, making it a timeless and touching cinematic experience.

7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

One of the best sad movies to watch is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, released in 2004, is a mind-bending romantic sci-fi film directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman. Starring Jim Carrey as Joel Barish and Kate Winslet as Clementine Kruczynski, the movie explores the complexities of love and memory. It follows Joel and Clementine as they undergo a procedure to erase each other from their memories after a painful breakup. As the procedure unfolds, Joel relives his memories of Clementine, leading him to reconsider the true value of their relationship and the importance of embracing both the joys and pains of love. An interesting trivia about Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is that during the scenes where Joel is in his mind revisiting his memories, no special effects were used to show the two Joels in one scene. Jim Carrey, portraying Joel, filmed each part separately, and the scenes were later edited together seamlessly. This film teaches us the profound lesson that love is not always easy and that pain and heartbreak are an inevitable part of the human experience. However, it also highlights the beauty of memories and the importance of cherishing every moment, even the painful ones, as they shape who we are and the connections we share with others.

6. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Manchester by the Sea, released in 2016, is a heartfelt drama directed by Kenneth Lonergan. Starring Casey Affleck as Lee Chandler, the film follows the story of a brooding, irritable loner who is asked to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies. Set in the picturesque yet somber town of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, the movie delves into themes of grief, family, and redemption. Through Lee’s journey of grappling with his tragic past and assuming the responsibility of caring for his nephew, the film poignantly explores the complexities of human emotions and the process of healing. An interesting fact about Manchester by the Sea is that the film’s title is derived from the name of the town where the story takes place. Despite its serene coastal setting, the film portrays the characters’ inner turmoil and struggles, reminding viewers that everyone carries their own burdens and past traumas. One of the key takeaways from the movie is the importance of facing one’s pain and finding ways to move forward, even amidst the darkest of times. Manchester by the Sea serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of forgiveness and acceptance in the face of adversity.

5. After Yang (2021)

After Yang presents a thought-provoking narrative set in a near-future world where artificial intelligence plays a significant role in everyday life. Directed by Kogonada and based on the short story Saying Goodbye to Yang by Alexander Weinstein, the film follows a family as they navigate love, connection, and loss after their A.I. helper unexpectedly malfunctions. The story delves into complex themes such as identity, humanity, and the meaning of existence, prompting viewers to reflect on their own relationships with technology and each other. Trivia enthusiasts might find it interesting that After Yang incorporates subtle details to enrich its world-building, such as memorabilia in Russ’ repair shop hinting at a backdrop of a specific era. Beyond its futuristic setting, the film’s emotional resonance lies in its exploration of family dynamics, cultural heritage, and the bonds that define us. It reminds audiences of the importance of empathy, understanding, and cherishing the connections that make life meaningful, regardless of whether they’re with humans or machines.

4. My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

My Sister’s Keeper, one of the best sad movies to watch, is a tear-jerking drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes, based on the novel by Jodi Picoult. The story revolves around Anna Fitzgerald, a young girl conceived through in vitro fertilization to be a genetic match for her older sister, Kate, who suffers from leukemia. Anna’s life is overshadowed by medical procedures she undergoes to keep Kate alive, leading her to seek legal emancipation from her parents to make her own medical decisions. One intriguing piece of trivia about the movie is that the ending differs from the book, sparking debates among fans about which version is more emotionally impactful. The film raises thought-provoking questions about medical ethics, parental responsibilities, and the rights of a child. It highlights the importance of autonomy and the right to make one’s own choices, especially regarding medical decisions. My Sister’s Keeper reminds viewers of the complexities of family dynamics and the sacrifices made out of love. Ultimately, it encourages audiences to reflect on the value of individual agency and the moral dilemmas inherent in medical interventions.

3. The Farewell (2019)

The Farewell, a heartwarming film directed by Lulu Wang. It follows Billi, played by Awkwafina, who returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to spend time with her terminally ill grandmother, Nai Nai, without revealing the truth of her diagnosis. The film beautifully captures Billi’s struggles with the family’s decision to keep Nai Nai in the dark about her condition. Throughout the movie, viewers are treated to humorous moments and poignant reflections on the meaning of family and cultural identity, making it a truly touching cinematic experience. As for trivia, did you know that The Farewell is based on the real-life events of director Lulu Wang’s family? In an interesting twist, the family actually went along with the ruse of a fake wedding to spend time with their grandmother without revealing her diagnosis, just like in the movie. This adds an extra layer of authenticity to the film, showcasing the lengths families go to in order to protect their loved ones, even if it means bending the truth. One of the key takeaways from The Farewell is the importance of family bonds and the sacrifices we make for the ones we love. It reminds us to cherish every moment with our loved ones and highlights the beauty of cultural traditions that bind us together, regardless of geographical distances or generational gaps.

2. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

If Beale Street Could Talk is a poignant drama directed by Barry Jenkins, adapted from James Baldwin’s novel. The film revolves around the love story of Clementine «Tish» Rivers and Alonzo «Fonny» Hunt, two African American youths from Harlem. When Fonny is wrongly accused of a crime, Tish and her family embark on a journey to prove his innocence before their child is born. The narrative delves into themes of love, injustice, and the resilience of the human spirit, capturing the essence of Baldwin’s powerful storytelling. The film received critical acclaim for its stunning cinematography, soulful performances, and heartfelt portrayal of the African American experience. Barry Jenkins skillfully navigates the complexities of Baldwin’s narrative, offering audiences a profound exploration of societal issues such as racial discrimination and systemic injustice. If Beale Street Could Talk serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love and the enduring struggle for justice in the face of adversity, leaving a lasting impact on viewers long after the credits roll.

1. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine is a heartwarming tragicomedy that follows the dysfunctional Hoover family on a road trip to California for their daughter Olive’s beauty pageant competition. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the film blends humor with poignant moments as the quirky family members confront their own insecurities and challenges along the way. One of the most memorable aspects of the movie is its eclectic cast, including Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Abigail Breslin, and Alan Arkin, who deliver stellar performances that make the characters feel relatable and endearing. Despite its comedic elements, the film delves into themes of perseverance, family unity, and embracing individuality, making it a touching and thought-provoking cinematic experience. Trivia enthusiasts would be interested to know that Little Miss Sunshine garnered critical acclaim and several awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Alan Arkin’s portrayal of the foul-mouthed yet lovable grandfather. Additionally, the iconic scene of the family’s yellow Volkswagen van cruising down the highway has become emblematic of the film’s spirit of resilience and unconventional charm. Beyond its entertainment value, Little Miss Sunshine reminds audiences of the importance of supporting one another through life’s ups and downs, embracing imperfections, and finding beauty in the journey rather than the destination.