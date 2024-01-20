If you’re ready to embark on a rollercoaster of emotions, suspense, and laughter, Paramount has a treasure trove of shows that cater to every taste. Let’s delve into the captivating world of the 15 best shows on Paramount Plus, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

1. The Golden Globe Awards

If glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments are your cup of tea, then the Golden Globe Awards on Paramount are a must-watch. Delve into the star-studded ceremonies that celebrate excellence in the world of film and television. From emotional speeches to unexpected wins, this show has it all. Golden Globe Awards are annual ceremonies that celebrate outstanding achievements in film and American television. Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), these awards honor the best performances, productions, and contributions to the entertainment industry. In 2024, the Golden Globes introduced new categories recognizing stand-up comedy and cinematic and box office achievement. Notably, this year’s winners included The Bear for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, adding a fresh and diverse touch to the list of honored shows. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy and was broadcast live on CBS, the CBS app, and Paramount+ with Showtime, making it easily accessible for viewers. Fun fact, The Golden Globes have a history of surprising wins and memorable moments, making it a must-watch event for entertainment enthusiasts every year.

2. Homeland

Homeland is a gripping TV series that revolves around CIA agent Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes, and the returned POW marine Nicholas Brody, portrayed by Damian Lewis. The plot unfolds as Carrie becomes suspicious of Brody, convincing that he had become a threat to national security. Carrie embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. The show explores complex themes such as mental health and espionage. Carrie’s battle with bipolar disorder adds an extra layer of intensity to the narrative, making Homeland a character-driven thriller. One interesting fact is that the series received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of intelligence operations and its unpredictable plot twists. Claire Danes won multiple awards for her outstanding performance, contributing to the show’s success. Homeland kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful storytelling throughout its run from 2011 to 2020. If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers with a mix of political intrigue, Homeland on Paramount is a must-watch.

3. Freaks and Geeks

Freaks and Geeks is a cult classic TV series set in a suburban high school near Detroit during 1980–81. The show beautifully captures the essence of teen life, portraying the sad, hilarious unfairness of adolescence. It cleverly lampoons real-life experiences with refreshing honesty, making it relatable to anyone who’s survived the awkwardness of high school. The storyline revolves around two groups of students—the “freaks” and the “geeks.” The “freaks” are the rebellious, free-spirited students, while the “geeks” are the more academically inclined and socially awkward bunch. Through their adventures, the show addresses various issues, including peer pressure, and the awkward journey into adulthood. The show’s authenticity and relatability have solidified its place in television history, making it a must-watch for those who enjoy coming-of-age stories with a touch of humor and heart.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cowabunga! Take a nostalgic trip back to the ’80s with the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael as they battle villains and enjoy pizza-fueled adventures. This classic animated series is a timeless favorite for fans of all ages. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has seen various adaptations over the years, including an animated series that ran from 2012 to 2017. Additionally, Paramount and Nickelodeon are developing new content, including a sequel to the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and a series set between the events of the movie and its upcoming sequel. The franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon, with a dedicated fan base that spans generations. Whether you’re a fan from the ’80s or a newcomer, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue to captivate audiences with their action-packed escapades and endearing personalities.

5. Scream

Scream is one of the best shows on Paramount Plus that stands as a standalone serialized anthology. The show revolves around a group of teenagers who find themselves in the crosshairs of a masked serial killer, keeping true to the essence of the iconic horror franchise. The first two seasons of Scream follow a unique storyline, with each season presenting a new set of characters and a distinct plot line. The masked villain, known as Ghostface, employs the classic horror trope of stalking and terrorizing the unsuspecting teens. For horror enthusiasts, Scream on Paramount is a scream-worthy experience. Dive into a world of suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. This series pays homage to the iconic film franchise while carving its own path of terror. Are you ready to face the chilling horrors that await?

6. The Adventures of Tintin

The Adventures of Tintin is an animated television series co-produced by the French animation studio Ellipse Programme and the Canadian animation studio Nelvana. The show is based on the iconic comic book series of the same name, created by Belgian cartoonist Hergé. Embark on a globetrotting adventure with Tintin and his trusty dog Snowy. The Adventures of Tintin on Paramount brings Hergé’s beloved characters to life in a visually stunning animated series. Join Tintin as he solves mysteries, encounters colorful characters, and travels to exotic locations.

7. The Offer

The Offer delves into the chaotic and intriguing true story behind the making of the iconic 1972 film, The Godfather. Starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, and Juno Temple, the series explores the challenges faced by the filmmakers during the production of this cinematic masterpiece. The storyline incorporates the real-life struggles filmmakers faced, including dealing with the Mafia, who reportedly tried to exert influence over the production. Moreover, The Offer sheds light on the challenges the filmmakers encountered, from facing death threats to navigating the complexities of Mafia interference, highlighting their determination to complete the film against all odds. The Offer on Paramount+ is a gripping exploration of the untold stories that shaped The Godfather, offering audiences a compelling mix of history, drama, and the extraordinary journey of bringing a cinematic masterpiece to fruition.

8. Ghosts

Ghosts is a TV show on Paramount+ that follows the hilarious misadventures of a young couple, Sam and Jay, who inherit a haunted mansion. Unbeknownst to them, the mansion is home to a diverse group of ghosts from various time periods, each with their own quirky backstories — think of it as a supernatural version of Friends. The show takes a comedic spin on the challenges of living with the deceased, showcasing how Sam navigates her newfound ability to see and interact with ghosts after a near-death experience. The ghosts, with deaths ranging from lightning strikes to diseases, add a unique dynamic to the couple’s attempt to turn the mansion into a bed-and-breakfast. With witty writing and a stellar cast, including Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts blends humor, supernatural elements, and a touch of heartwarming moments. The series, based on a popular BBC format, has garnered positive reviews for its clever storytelling and engaging characters.

9. Sexy Beast

Explore the world of crime and suspense in Sexy Beast. This gripping series combines elements of heist, drama, and dark comedy. With a stellar cast and an unpredictable plot, Sexy Beast keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, proving that crime has never been this intriguing. Developed by Michael Caleo, Sexy Beast aims to capture the essence of the iconic film while adding new layers to the characters and storyline. With a premiere date set and anticipation building, fans can expect a nostalgic yet fresh take on the crime saga.

10. Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds is a gripping American police procedural crime drama that originally aired from 2005 to 2020. Created by Jeff Davis, the show revolves around the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), a team of elite profilers tasked with hunting down the country’s most dangerous serial killers and criminals. Led by charismatic characters like Aaron Hotchner and Derek Morgan, the BAU employs psychological profiling to anticipate and apprehend criminals. The show is known for its intense storytelling, delving into the minds of criminals and exploring the psychological aspects of criminal behavior. Each episode typically features a new case, with the team analyzing crime scenes, conducting interviews, and piecing together intricate profiles. Fun facts, several episodes are inspired by real criminal cases, adding a chilling authenticity to the show. The show is also celebrated for its diverse and well-developed characters, each contributing unique skills to the team.

11. Mayor of Kingstown

Starring Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown is a gripping crime drama that is worthy of the nomination as best shows on Paramount Plus. The series revolves around the McLusky family in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. Jeremy Renner plays Mike McLusky, who initially serves as the right-hand man for his older brother, Mitch. However, after Mitch’s untimely demise in the first episode, Mike takes on the role of the “Mayor.” The series is known for its gritty portrayal of contemporary issues, providing a stark look at the intricate web of crime, politics, and social dynamics in a small American town. With Jeremy Renner’s compelling performance and Taylor Sheridan’s production, the series has gained critical acclaim for its realistic storytelling and impactful narrative.

12. Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets combines mystery and survival in a riveting storyline. It takes you on a wild ride into the lives of a high school girls’ soccer team who, unfortunately, become the survivors of a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. Picture this — a team of talented athletes facing the harsh reality of the wild, forming savage clans to survive. The narrative unfolds with a dual timeline, jumping between the aftermath of the crash and the events in 1996, when the New Jersey girls’ soccer team embarked on a fateful journey. The series delves deep into the psychological and physical challenges the survivors face as they navigate the remote northern wilderness. As the girls struggle for survival, Yellowjackets weaves a gripping tale filled with mysteries, dark secrets, and unexpected twists. The plot is not your typical survival story; it’s a rollercoaster of suspense, drama, and supernatural elements that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show received acclaim for its unique narrative structure, blending elements of psychological thriller, horror, and drama, making it a must-watch for those seeking an unpredictable and riveting TV experience.

13. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

Enter the hilarious and absurd world of Beavis and Butt-Head, courtesy of Mike Judge. This animated series follows the misadventures of two socially inept teenagers with a penchant for trouble. Brace yourself for laughter and nostalgia as these iconic characters navigate the challenges of adolescence. An interesting fact, the revival’s success has led to the announcement of a second season, continuing the hilarious escapades of Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans can expect more satirical commentary and laugh-out-loud moments from this dynamic duo.

14. The Good Wife

For fans of legal dramas, The Good Wife is a compelling choice. The series revolves around Alicia Florrick, portrayed by Emmy-winner Julianna Margulies. The plot kicks off when Alicia’s husband, Peter Florrick, lands in prison due to a high-profile sex and political corruption scandal. Alicia, a stay-at-home mom for years, decides to re-enter the legal profession to support her family. The show navigates Alicia’s journey as she balances her work and family life, showcasing her resilience, intelligence, and determination. Beside positive feedback for the character dynamic, the show also received widespread acclaim for its smart writing, strong performances, and intricate legal plots, earning multiple awards and nominations. The Good Wife is more than a legal procedural; it’s a character-driven exploration of power, ethics, and personal reinvention.

15. The Good Fight

The Good Fight continues the legal drama saga, offering a bold and thought-provoking narrative. Starring Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, the show picks up after the events of The Good Wife. Diane, having lost her job due to a financial scandal involving her goddaughter, faces a professional and personal crisis. Diane joins Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad, a prestigious African-American-owned law firm, where she encounters new challenges and dynamics. The series brilliantly tackles contemporary issues, incorporating real-world events.