10 Shoe Styles That Suddenly Became Cool Again
Fashion moves in cycles, and styles that once faded inevitably make a comeback. Before rushing to buy the latest pieces, take a closer look inside your own closet. You might rediscover a pair of shoes now back in vogue.
Wedges
One such example is wedges, which have reappeared everywhere this season. These sandals and shoes were a massive hit in the early 2000s, and their comfort, especially when made with cork or similar soles, makes them stand out from other trendy footwear.
While they were once worn with capri pants, today’s most fashionable look pairs them with wide-leg jeans or loose trousers.
Boat shoes
Classic pointed toe pumps
Yellow sneakers
Yellow sneakers owe their fame to Uma Thurman’s standout appearance in Kill Bill. After the movie’s release, sales literally soared.
Now the trend has resurfaced, with brands offering updated versions of the classic design.
Platform shoes
Fans of the Spice Girls will find this revival nostalgic, as the group often rocked chunky platform boots. Back then, the ideal style had a snug ankle fit to balance the oversized sole, though comfort wasn’t their strong suit.
This summer, platforms of all kinds are in style, but for ease of wear, it’s wise to choose sandals with a more moderate sole height.
Lightweight sneakers
Sneakers are having a retro moment, too. Simple, refined tennis-style designs reminiscent of the 1970s and ’80s are in demand, while bulky, heavy-soled sports shoes are fading out.
These vintage-inspired sneakers pair effortlessly with a variety of outfits and are comfortable enough for all-day wear.
Peep toe shoes
Peep-toe shoes, first adored in the 1940s and 1950s by icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, are also making a return, partly thanks to Victoria Beckham, who’s been spotted wearing them on the red carpet.
Nearly all peep-toe variations are trending now, except for peep-toe pumps.
Ballet flats
Ballet flats, a beloved staple of the 2000s, have made their way back into fashion. Yet, not all women welcome this revival. Many complain about unpleasant odors after wearing them for a while.
The solution is to choose designs that allow for better airflow, such as flats made from mesh or natural fabrics.
Fisherman sandals
This style traces its roots back to the Romans. Fisherman sandals, though not universally considered stylish, are everywhere this summer.
They’re practical, pair well with nearly any look, and are most comfortable when crafted from leather rather than PVC. Meanwhile, gladiator sandals have lost their former appeal.
Mules
Mules