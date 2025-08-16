10 Shoe Styles That Suddenly Became Cool Again

Fashion moves in cycles, and styles that once faded inevitably make a comeback. Before rushing to buy the latest pieces, take a closer look inside your own closet. You might rediscover a pair of shoes now back in vogue.

Wedges

One such example is wedges, which have reappeared everywhere this season. These sandals and shoes were a massive hit in the early 2000s, and their comfort, especially when made with cork or similar soles, makes them stand out from other trendy footwear.

While they were once worn with capri pants, today’s most fashionable look pairs them with wide-leg jeans or loose trousers.

Boat shoes

Though loafers remain a wardrobe constant, the season’s favorite is the boat shoe, originally designed for sailors.

Once worn only with refined, formal outfits, they’re now styled with everything from miniskirts to sweatpants.

Classic pointed toe pumps

Classic pumps, once thought of as outdated, have regained popularity thanks to their timeless elegance and versatility. They suit both denim and eveningwear.

Pointed-toe styles lead the trend this year, while rounded-toe versions feel passé.

Yellow sneakers

Yellow sneakers owe their fame to Uma Thurman’s standout appearance in Kill Bill. After the movie’s release, sales literally soared.

Now the trend has resurfaced, with brands offering updated versions of the classic design.

Platform shoes

Fans of the Spice Girls will find this revival nostalgic, as the group often rocked chunky platform boots. Back then, the ideal style had a snug ankle fit to balance the oversized sole, though comfort wasn’t their strong suit.

This summer, platforms of all kinds are in style, but for ease of wear, it’s wise to choose sandals with a more moderate sole height.

Lightweight sneakers

Sneakers are having a retro moment, too. Simple, refined tennis-style designs reminiscent of the 1970s and ’80s are in demand, while bulky, heavy-soled sports shoes are fading out.

These vintage-inspired sneakers pair effortlessly with a variety of outfits and are comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Peep toe shoes

Peep-toe shoes, first adored in the 1940s and 1950s by icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, are also making a return, partly thanks to Victoria Beckham, who’s been spotted wearing them on the red carpet.

Nearly all peep-toe variations are trending now, except for peep-toe pumps.

Ballet flats

Ballet flats, a beloved staple of the 2000s, have made their way back into fashion. Yet, not all women welcome this revival. Many complain about unpleasant odors after wearing them for a while.

The solution is to choose designs that allow for better airflow, such as flats made from mesh or natural fabrics.

Fisherman sandals

This style traces its roots back to the Romans. Fisherman sandals, though not universally considered stylish, are everywhere this summer.

They’re practical, pair well with nearly any look, and are most comfortable when crafted from leather rather than PVC. Meanwhile, gladiator sandals have lost their former appeal.

Mules

Three decades ago, nearly every woman owned a pair of these shoes, often styling them with a matching denim set of trousers and a jacket.

This season, mules have returned to the fashion spotlight, but the modern twist favors designs with a modest heel, offering both chic appeal and all-day comfort.

These shoes might not offer the comfort their appearance suggests. Check them out to find out.

