I Bought My Grandson New Clothes—My DIL Humiliated Me

Hello, Bright Side,

I bought my grandson new clothes. When we showed them to my DIL, she said, “Look at these cheap clothes! Is this all you could afford?” I left without a word.

Days later, they visited me. I was in disbelief when I saw my grandson wearing those clothes. Then my DIL said, “Sorry, maybe I crossed the line.” Later, my grandson asked me not to buy anything for him anymore, saying he didn’t want his parents to have a conflict because of it.

Turns out that my son and DIL had a huge fight, and my son made her apologize. It hurt me deeply, and I feel guilty that it all went wrong. The worst part is that this whole situation is kind of absurd and affects my grandson.

I don’t know if I should talk to my son and DIL and ask them to keep their fights away from my grandson, or if that would cause a new conflict.

Dimitra