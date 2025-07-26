My DIL Used My Grandkids to Get Money From Me—She Needs a Harsh Reality Check

Hello, Bright Side,

My name is Oscar. I’m in my 60s. I have 2 beautiful grandkids that I love very much. So, every time they came to me and asked for money for their new “needs,” I gave. No questions.

One evening, I overheard my DIL talking to probably her friend and saying she couldn’t afford a spa day. But the very next day, after the kids had gotten money from me, she went. That looked weird, so I confronted her.

I didn’t really expect to hear, “Really, it’s none of your concern. It’d be better if you didn’t try to eavesdrop on me but taught your son how to earn money instead. It’s he who never gives us enough. Sometimes I have to save for tough times, and the kids just help me get by. And sometimes I need to relax. So you want to discuss it?”

To be honest, she shocked me. I told her that it’d be better to talk next time and left.

Yes, a part of me feels embarrassed for my son, knowing that he can’t fully provide for his own family. Now I don’t know if I should tell him that his wife’s been manipulating me or keep quiet and continue helping them for his sake.