10 Short Nail Trends That Are Stealing the Spotlight This Summer
Short and sweet nails, may be small in size — but they’re fresh, versatile, and bold in style. Below you’ll find nail styles that are set to make a statement this summer and perfect for your short nails. So whether you’re heading to the beach or just love a polished look, these trendy nails make a statement and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
1. Blue skies/cloud nails
Blue skies literally shout summer. So you can get the summer feel on the tips of your fingers and be perfectly dreamy while staying down to earth.
2. Reverse French
Normal French tips can take a rest in this season of fun and twists. Short nails may not leave you with enough space on the tip of your nails, but this design will give you the faux-length look, while adding a cool vibe to your summer-style.
3. Candy-coloured nails
It’s the fun and playful design for summer, on short nails. The bright, sugary shades, like bubblegum pink, mint green, and lemon yellow, add a pop of color that feels fresh and cheerful. On short nails, these vibrant colors look especially cute and sweet, and they are completely DIY friendly.
4. Red Hot
It’s the classic red with a twist you’ll love. Add different amounts of nude and red on each nail and different geometric lines to make them look more interesting. It’s sure to catch eyes and get you some good-hearted compliments.
5. 3D Bubbles
6. Minimalist nails
7. Dried-flowered nails
Use real dried flowers and glitter for the natural vibe with the sparkle that summer demands. It’s fresh and subtle, making it easy to wear every day while still feeling special and summery.
8. Bold pink
Bold pink nails are bringing the Barbie glow while being a standout choice for summer. The vibrant color adds instant energy and fun, making it perfect for sunny days and warm nights. Just the right mix of bright and easy-going for the season.
9. Plaid nails
Put some colorful plaid designs on your nails, and you’ve got yourself an eye-catching design, that is proving — it doesn’t only look good on clothing. It’s actually a great design for short nails, and it’ll certainly add some charm to your summer look.
10. Gemstone nails
Add a touch of sparkle and luxury to summer with gemstone nails. With its metallic outline and a jewelled center with shades inspired by emeralds, amethysts, and sapphires, this look adds a glow that’s both bold and elegant. On short nails, the effect is chic and wearable — perfect for adding just a hint of glam.
