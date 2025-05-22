12 Swimsuit Styles That Can Make You Want to Ditch Your Cover-Up
This summer’s swimwear is all about combining style with confidence. From sculptural silhouettes to playful textures, the latest trends bring a fresh, fashion-forward edge to classic designs. These 12 standout swimsuit styles are set to define the season, making every beach day or poolside moment a statement in itself.
1. Hardware accents
This season, sleek and sculptural hardware is bringing a bold edge to swimwear. Oversized rings, glossy clasps, and metallic accents are turning simple silhouettes into striking statement pieces.
2. Beaded swimsuits
Beaded swimwear brings a playful, boho-chic touch to the beach. The detailed beadwork adds texture and charm, turning your bikini into a statement piece. Perfect for those who love a relaxed yet eye-catching look.
3. Sun-baked brown colors
Brown remains a go-to for fashion lovers, offering effortless elegance in shades from mocha to deep chocolate. These earthy tones embody quiet luxury with a refined, understated look that speaks for itself.
4. Tropical swimsuit sets
Tropical prints are a timeless swimwear staple, especially when styled as a matching set. From sarongs to breezy shirts or shorts, their vibrant colors instantly energize even the simplest black bikini. Pair them with metallic accents or keep it monochrome—either way, they bring your beach look to life.
5. 3D floral accents
Once made popular by major fashion houses, 3D florals have now bloomed across swimwear too. Appearing on waists, necklines, and straps, these floral accents bring a playful, nostalgic vibe to otherwise simple designs. To style the look, keep accessories minimal—think neutral tones, a straw hat, and oversized sunglasses—and pair with high-waisted shorts or a flowy sarong for effortless beachside chic.
6. One-piece, one-shoulder
The one-shoulder swimsuit is a timeless classic, refreshed for the season. With its sleek asymmetric neckline, it adds a touch of elegance while staying practical and comfortable. Perfect for both poolside lounging and beach-bar outings, it works in bold colors or soft neutrals—effortlessly balancing style and function.
7. Striped swimsuits
Forget the classic Breton stripes—this season’s take is all about making a statement. Picture bold, irregular, and multidirectional patterns that transform the traditional stripe into something striking and refreshingly unconventional.
8. Black one-piece swimsuit
The black one-piece may be timeless, but this season it’s all about making a bold impression. With glossy embellishments, striking cutouts, and dramatic silhouettes, these updated styles show that black is far from boring.
9. Ruched details
Ruching may not be a brand-new trend, but it’s definitely having a major moment this year. This subtle detail brings visual depth to even the most minimal bikinis, making them more flattering across various body types. By gently shaping and enhancing curves, ruching offers a smooth, contoured look. It also adds texture and motion, giving simple styles a more playful and eye-catching vibe.
10. Embellished straps
Swimwear is getting a stylish upgrade this year with twisted, beaded, or chain-detailed straps. These eye-catching accents act like jewelry for your shoulders, instantly elevating your beach look to something more polished and poolside-ready. For a coordinated finish, echo the sparkle in your footwear with metallic heels, embellished sandals, or matching twisted straps.
11. Dark colored florals
This season, florals take a moodier turn with deep, inky tones and striking contrasts that give even the daintiest blooms a bold edge. These statement-making prints are perfect for effortlessly transitioning from lounging by the pool to whatever comes after.
12. Colorblocking swimwear
Minimalist colorblocking gets a sporty twist this season, elevated by a palette of sophisticated neutrals. The result? A sleek, modern take on contrast that feels effortlessly cool and understated.
Take a closer look at Hailey Bieber’s buzzworthy Met Gala moment. Find out what everyone’s talking about and why it’s dividing opinions.