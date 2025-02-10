10+ Smart Safety Tips for Women Who Live Alone

Living alone can be empowering, but it also comes with unique challenges—especially when it comes to safety. Whether you’re walking to your car at night, answering the door to a stranger, or just unwinding at home, it’s important to stay one step ahead. The good news? A few smart habits can make all the difference in keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind. We asked Bright Side community to share some really nice hacks and tips for women who live alone, and people delivered! From simple tricks that make your home look less inviting to intruders to life-saving personal safety advice, these tips will help you feel more secure and confident in your space. Let’s dive in!

1. Keep your car key fob on your nightstand while you sleep.

Keeping your car key fob on your nightstand while you sleep might be a real lifesaver if you live solo. If someone tries to break into your house, you can hit the panic button to set off your car alarm. The loud noise might scare them off and also alert your neighbors that something’s wrong. It’s a simple trick that could buy you precious time to call for help!

2. Head to a thrift store and buy old and worn men’s boots.

If you want to make creeps and potential intruders stay away from your place, go to a nearby thrift store and buy a pair of big, old, worn boots—the bigger, the better. Leave them outside your front door where they’re easy to see. It makes it look like a big guy lives there. Cheap, simple, and a little extra security never hurts!

3. Create an illusion that you don’t live alone.

One of our community members shared a very clever hack: “One little trick I use to create the illusion that I’m not living alone is talking to my cat as if she’s an actual person. Every time I leave or come home, I make a point to greet her out loud—something like, ‘Hey, I’m back!’ or ‘See you later, don’t get into trouble!’ I even throw in a casual goodbye when heading out, just like I would if someone else were in the house.” It might seem silly, but if your neighbors overhear, it plants the idea that you’re not alone. And in a world where safety matters, even small details like this can add an extra layer of security. Plus, your cat will probably enjoy the attention!

4. Change your locks after someone stayed in your place.

Make sure you’ve changed your locks since the last tenant or owner moved out—don’t just assume they handed over every key. Call a reputable locksmith and get it done ASAP. Property managers can tell you that they always change the locks when a tenant moves out to keep the new tenant safe. But unfortunately, not all landlords bother. You never know how many copies of those keys are floating around. Lost a set of keys? Change the locks.

Roommate moved out? Change the locks.

Breakup with someone who had a key? Change the locks.

Did a contractor have access to your place? Change the locks. It’s a small price to pay for your peace of mind—and when it comes to home security, peace of mind is priceless.

5. Make sure to have someone, who’ll notice that you aren’t in touch.

One of our readers shared: “My friends and I have a group chat where we do daily check-ins—kind of like a built-in safety net. Every morning and night, we all send a quick ‘Good morning!’ or ‘Good night!’ message. If someone doesn’t check in by a certain time, one of us will call to make sure they’re okay.” It’s a simple habit, but it gives us all peace of mind. Life gets busy, but knowing someone is looking out for you (and vice versa) can make a huge difference—especially if you live alone. Plus, it’s a great way to stay connected with friends!

6. Vary up your routine.

Switch up your routine as much as possible! Don’t leave your house at the same time every day or always take the same route when walking, running, or driving. Predictability makes it easier for someone with bad intentions to track your movements. One day, take a different street on your run. Another day, leave for work a little earlier or later. If you drive, switch up your parking spot or take an alternate route home. These small changes make you less of an easy target and add an extra layer of unpredictability to your daily life—because staying safe isn’t just about being aware, it’s about being one step ahead.

7. When you come home, don’t turn your lights on immediately.

This life-saving tip has become very popular on the internet. One woman shared a priceless piece of advice in her TikTok video, and many people were super grateful. Mary Alice, known as @heyitsmaryalice on TikTok, went viral for sharing an important safety tip for women who live alone. In her video, she warned against immediately turning on the lights after entering your apartment at night—a small habit that could make a big difference in staying safe. “If someone’s following you home, they’re gonna know what apartment you live in,” she explained.

8. Place something heavy near the entrance door.

Locking your doors at night is a must, but adding a little extra security can give you peace of mind. Try placing something in front of your door—like a broom, a stack of books, or even a small chair—something that would easily fall over and make noise if someone managed to get in while you’re sleeping. That unexpected crash could be enough to startle an intruder, giving you precious seconds to react. Plus, it acts as an early warning system, alerting you before they get too far inside. It’s a simple, low-cost trick that adds an extra layer of protection to your home!

9. Safety first when meeting someone new!

Never let a first date or a new friend pick you up from your home. Instead, always meet them somewhere public, preferably a central location that’s farther from where you actually live. After the date or hangout, don’t invite them back to your place until you’ve gotten to know them better and feel completely comfortable. It’s always best to keep your home address private until you’re sure about someone’s intentions. Trust your instincts, take your time, and prioritize your safety—you can never be too careful!

10. Use baby powder or flour to detect a creep.

A simple but clever trick to know if someone has been in your home while you’re away—sprinkle a little baby powder on the floor near your entrances before you leave. If someone sneaks in, their footprints will be left behind, giving you a clear sign that something’s off. For extra security, take a quick photo of the powder before you go so you can compare it when you return. It’s an easy, low-cost way to keep an eye on your space and catch any unwanted visitors in the act!

11. Choose a place to live in wisely.

Living alone safely begins with choosing the right place. If you are apartment hunting as a single woman, you may need to immediately rule out any place where you’d have to walk down a path or alley with no escape route. If the entryway, walkway, or road leading to your home doesn’t allow for witnesses, or it’s easy for someone to hide and ambush you, it’s a red flag. The goal is to live somewhere that feels safe from the moment you approach your front door. If the area doesn’t give you that sense of security, don’t settle—keep looking. There’s always a safer option out there. Your safety should always come first.

12. Use apps that will help you get out of trouble.

Having a hands-free device like Alexa or another smart assistant can be a game-changer when it comes to safety. If you were to fall, say, off a stepladder or get hurt in a way that makes it hard to move, reaching for your phone might be dangerous or even impossible. But with Alexa, you can simply yell for help from any room in your apartment, and she can call 911 for you. It’s an easy way to ensure that, even if you can’t physically get to your phone, you’re still able to get emergency help in a crisis. It adds a layer of serenity that’s especially valuable when you’re living alone!