10+ storage and organization ideas from Amazon that reviewers call lifesavers

Even a tiny house or apartment can look spacious if you use the space wisely. Today, we want to share 11 clever storage solutions from Amazon that will help you keep your home cozy and mess-free 24/7. From a cable management box to a slim storage cart especially designed for limited spaces, they will help you keep all the household essentials within easy reach, yet out of sight.
1. This yogurt cup organizer will help you use your fridge space wisely and keep your favorite yogurts within easy reach. Backed with strong adhesive strips, the organizer is easy to install, and it can be placed anywhere in the fridge. Peel the protective film and stick the sliding holder on the bottom of a shelf, on the unused space on the side walls, or even under the door bins.
300+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to use 5.0
- Easy to clean 4.7
- Easy to install 4.6
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These are awesome for keeping yogurt from taking up valuable shelf space in your fridge. Each one holds 4 yogurts beautifully! I bought two since I’m a big yogurt fan. I highly recommend these if you’re a nerd for organizing like I am. — Kelly
2. This stylish coffee pods organizer is a must-have for any coffee fan. Coffee pods fit nicely in the slots, instead of being scattered in kitchen drawers or on countertops. The organizer spins smoothly with just a touch, making it very convenient to access any flavor of coffee. Sturdy and durable, it holds 40 coffee pods.
16,200+ ratings
4.9 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Storage capacity 4.9
- Style 4.9
- Sturdiness 4.8
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We had one of those flat one-sided ones, and I hated it. You found yourself always having to fill the stupid thing up. I saw this one, and I knew immediately that I wanted it.
Man, this thing is sweet. It holds plenty of coffee pods, and it spins very smoothly and silently, I really am happy that the stupid old one is a thing of the past. I love this one, it is very cool looking, and it almost takes up less space on the counter too. — jmangi62
3. Say goodbye to rummaging through your drawers in search of a storage bag with this plastic bag organizer. The top lid of the item is removable for easy loading of bags. For your ultimate convenience, the set includes 24 removable labels that will help you quickly identify and select the bag size you need. The organizer lays down in a drawer or stands vertically in a cabinet or a pantry, so you can store it where it’s convenient.
1,100+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to clean 4.9
- Durability 4.8
- Easy to use 4.8
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I bought the 4 slot organizer, and it’s just the right size for organizing my plastic food storage bags. There’s no fussing placing different sized boxes in my kitchen drawer. The one tray fits nicely in the drawer and keeps everything tidy, simple. — Lorraine
4. Your socks, ties, belts and underwear will always be neatly stored with these foldable organizers. The mesh pockets are durable, breathable and easily accessible, so you can see the pattern and color of the items. The organizers can be folded and unfolded quickly with the help of the zip on the bottom. The set includes 3 organizers (various colors are available).
17,600+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to assemble 4.8
- Easy to use 4.8
- Value for money 4.5
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ They are great for organizing. I purchased these to use both in my dresser in my bedroom and my new pull-out drawers in my custom walk-in closet. They make organizing socks and underwear a breeze. I stacked two of them in a taller drawer in the closet. Very well-made. — VitaminSea
5. These hooks with adhesive strips will hold your little necessities in place. They are super easy to install and there’s no need to make holes in the walls. The hooks leave no marks or sticky residue, so you can move and rehang them whenever you want. These hooks are perfect for hats, calendars, keys, measuring spoons, cleaning tools, jewelry, and accessories. The adhesive strips work on a variety of smooth surfaces, including painted walls, finished wood, laminate, glass, metal, and tiles.
15,000+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to use 4.1
- Easy to install 3.8
- Easy to remove 3.5
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ They are certainly strong enough to hold up a paper calendar or a small picture frame. The adhesive does peel off relatively easily, but some damage to the paint is possible. I tried using two to hang a digital clock on the wall. They failed after a few days. There are bigger hooks with larger adhesive strips; so make sure you select the right hook for the job. — Mobile Home Gourmet
6. This adjustable pots and pans rack can save much space in your kitchen. This 8-tier rack is perfect for storing pans, pots, pot lids, and cutting boards, and it perfectly fits countertops, cabinets, and pantries. Thanks to the item’s clever design, there’ll be no shaking or collapsing even when you pick items from one side.
8,100+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to assemble 4.6
- Easy to install 4.4
- Easy to use 4.4
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s an instant organizational upgrade. It looks so good inside our cabinets now, and I’m not stressed about all the pots and pans everywhere. This instantly made it look better, and it was so easy to put together. I’m glad we got this one! — Presley
7. If you want your vegetables and fruit to stay fresh for longer, use these vegetable and fruit storage containers with lids. They have vent holes that regulate the airflow and humidity inside the containers, keeping the food inside fresh. Thanks to the small openings in the bottom, the containers double as colanders and can be used to drain water.
5,500+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to use 4.8
- Easy to clean 4.7
- Freshness 4.6
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Up until now, we’ve been using the plastic bags that the produce come in to store in the vegetable bin. And that’s how we always had to open it up to see what was inside. And these plastic bags also make things soggy after a while (like herbs).
No more! I am an organization freak (don’t judge me!) so these are great vegetable storage bins. And so easy to wash, too! — City Girl
8. With this container lid organizer, there’s no need to rummage through your kitchen drawers in search of the right lid. Five adjustable dividers make the item versatile. The clever design of the organizer prevents round lids from rolling around. The item will fit standard cabinets, pantry shelves, and deep drawers.
37,600+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to assemble 4.7
- Easy to use 4.6
- Durability 4.6
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I was tired of having lids all over the cabinets. Storing all my containers is easier to stack without the lids for me. I love how you can adjust it to how you need and want it. It fit perfectly on my cabinet shelf and held together all of my lids just perfectly. If you’re an organizing freak like me, you came to the perfect place. — Mitch
9. This holder was specially designed for storing baseball caps. The item features 10 rust-resistant clips which can hold 10 caps. The holder is super easy to use: put this cap holder over your cloth hanger, fasten Velcro, and clip your hats on. This hat organizer is sturdy and well-sewn, and the stainless steel clips are strong enough to hold caps without leaving any marks on them.
4,700+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Value for money 5.0
- Durability 5.0
- Easy to install 4.8
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ What you see is what you get with this one. The product works well and holds a lot of hats, and now we have room on the hooks for our coats! The clips are sturdy.
The only problem is that if you put the hats on one side, it tends to tilt quite a bit, so definitely start putting them on from the middle. I would recommend it to anyone with a cap collection. — Sarah Jackson
10. No more tangled cords with this cable management box. It keeps cables organized, making them less accessible to curious pets and babies, while also reducing a tripping hazard. The item features a click-lock lid, a stylish curved design and ventilation holes. It perfectly blends in any home or office interior. The item is available in several colors and designs.
12,300+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to install 4.6
- Style 4.4
- Sturdiness 4.2
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ One of the most important things for me was to find an adequate size cable storage with good quality, and this item checked both. It looks good in my living room and now everything looks organized. Highly recommended. — IY
11. This slim rolling storage cart is ideal for small spaces. For example, it can fit between your washing machine and dryer. This 4-tier organizer features 3 metal mesh baskets, giving you more storage space while saving your floor space. The 360° rotation and 2 lockable wheels make it easy to pull the cart in and out of narrow spaces. The mesh design provides air circulation.
600+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- For small spaces 4.7
- Easy to assemble 3.9
- Sturdiness 3.9
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Although it is smaller than I imagined, I like the tiny size for my small guestroom. The wheels are very smooth on my vinyl plank floor, so it can be tucked away until bedtime or wheeled elsewhere without stuff falling out.
The baskets help phone and other items stay secured. Just enough space for tissues, water bottle, snacks, a small pad and pen holder, etc. It is easy to assemble and has a pretty wood look finish. — Sheryl Ferguson
If you are working from home, don’t miss out on this selection of home office essentials from Amazon that will make you feel comfy and super productive at the same time.
