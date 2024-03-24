10 gems from Amazon that will spruce up your home office
Many of us are working from home these days. The purpose of a good home office is to make you feel both comfortable and productive. If you think it’s time for a home office renovation, don’t miss out on today’s collection of Amazon gems. From an ergonomic mouse pad with wrist support to a novelty kneeling chair, these modern high-quality items will increase your energy and productivity in the comfort of your own home.
1. Whether you work from home or spend your day in the office, this pressure relief seat cushion is a must-have. It is scientifically contoured to support your thighs and hips and help you sit upright on any chair. The ergonomic contours of the cushion encourage a proper posture, efficiently redistributing your lower body weight. Say goodbye to leg and back pain after long hours of sitting!
11,400+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I bought 3 cushions to decide which was the best after a hard fall that resulted in tailbone pain. I could not sit it was sooo painful, at the desk, on the couch, and in the car. This cushion was far superior for ALL settings, and I promptly returned the other two. And wonderfully, this is also fabulous for everyday use, now that my tailbone pain is 90% improved (due to time and healing), this cushion is great for comfort, support, and posture. — Essential Jill
2. This laptop stand provides optimal viewing comfort while improving the airflow underneath your laptop and keeping it cool. The item can help relieve your posture-related problems such as muscle strain or neck and shoulder discomfort as you work. Besides, with this stand, the keyboard can be placed more conveniently for typing. The item is available in several colors.
5,200+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I used to have my MacBook just on the table connected to my monitor, but my friend recommended me to try one of these and wow. I see the difference in back posture and less eye strain since it’s all at eye level and easier to use. I would definitely recommend it to anyone using a laptop and monitor combo. — John
3. This novelty office chair blanket will envelop you with coziness and warmth while you work. Equipped with two sets of elastic straps, the item can be securely attached to an office chair of any shape. The four separate flaps wrap over your arms and legs, creating a comfortable cocoon. The seller offers this blanket in a variety of colors, so you can choose the color that suits you best. The item can also become a nice gift for someone who works from home.
200+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Gifted to my mother, who works from home. Her office is a sunroom that can get very cold in the winter, she says it’s the best! — Tayla Varney
4. Whether you are tall or short, this ergonomic kneeling chair will provide efficient support while you are sitting in front of your desk. With this creative chair with a rocking feature, you can keep an upright posture with minimal effort. The chair has a sturdy wooden frame that was made to last and thick sponge cushions that will not collapse after a long-time sitting.
300+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I was looking for a new chair for my home office. This one was unique and looked like it would help with my posture. I like the rocking feature and the cushions feel pretty comfortable on my knees. — Jessie T
5. Keep all your cables in order with this flexible power strip. It has 3 outlets, 2 USB charging ports, and a 5 ft. extension cord. Thanks to its flexible design, the item can easily fit into small spaces. With this charging station, you can charge several devices at the same time, and they won’t block each other. The item comes in a variety of beautiful colors, which is the cherry on top!
1,500+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have had a problem with adapters for my phone charger cables going bad and not working after a while. I have some relatives who added USB chargers to the electric outlets on their kitchen island and paid quite a bit to have it done. This multi-outlet extension cord (with an on/off switch) has two USB ports built-in, and it works great! No more adapters! — Kats
6. Personalize your keyboard and make it more eye-catching with this ombré keyboard cover, available in multiple colors. Made from durable silicone of premium quality, the item adds to typing comfort. The cover is washable, and it provides full protection for your keyboard against spills, dust and dirt.
2,500+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This keyboard cover is super cute, super bright, and super wallet-friendly! It’s a great way to add a pop of color and personalization to your MacBook that won’t break the bank. If you have a difficult time with the sound of keys being pressed (or maybe you just don’t want to make a lot of noise) this is a great way to dullen the noise. — Zebidiah_Zebidee
7. This footrest provides pain relief and support for your back, hips, legs, knees, and feet, reducing pressure on your lower back. The item consists of two pieces that can be used together for a total height of 6 inches or detached for individual use. The breathable cover allows air to circulate, so it won’t trap heat. The soft material of the footrest cover is comfortable enough for bare feet.
2,300+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is a great lightweight foam footrest. I’m short, so this really helps me fit the couch more comfortably. It’s very soft on my feet, and it definitely helps my back feel better by making me sit up straighter.
It seems to be well-made, and it has zippers on each side so that you can remove the case to wash. You can also take the pieces apart. I used the rounded part behind my back on the couch, which felt amazing! — R
8. Add some fun to your home office with this funny yet functional cable organizer. The item is made of 100% silicone material that is soft, durable, and capable of protecting your cables from being worn every time they are pulled. The installation is super easy thanks to the self-adhesive backing that allows you to stick the organizer to your desk surface.
200+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This cord holder is so cute. It holds my charging cables very securely in a convenient place. I especially like that it doesn’t have to be hidden. Everyone has commented about how cute it is. I’m pretty pleased with this purchase. — LKB in North Carolina
9. Try this ergonomic mouse pad with wrist support and you won’t regret it! Its unique massage slope design can alleviate wrist pain and keep your hand in the most comfortable position. The design of the mouse pad also enhances air circulation between the wrist and the mouse pad, preventing sweating. The item is perfect for right-hand or left-hand use. Various colors are available.
300+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is far and away the best mouse pad I have ever used. I’m glad I spent a few extra dollars on this. The comfort is unmatched, it feels perfectly natural and sticks to the desk well. 10/10 highly recommend. — Will C.
10. Add these LED lights to your monitor or TV to reduce eye fatigue. Increasing the ambient light in the room can prevent your eyes from straining to adjust between the bright screen and the dark room. When used on a TV, these lights can improve color and contrast, providing better viewing experience. You can also use these lights to light up your furniture and various areas around the house.
12,100+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This monitor backlight has been very useful for gaming purposes. During prolonged screen time, I have noticed less eye fatigue. Additionally, I can customize the brightness and color of the light to my liking. The 6.6-foot strip perfectly fits my 27-inch monitor, and I was able to trim it down to the perfect size with scissors. — Amazon Customer
