10+ storage solutions from Amazon that will help you organize every corner of your house
Are you tired of decluttering your home every week? It’s probably time to buy a couple of brilliant organizers from Amazon that will help you keep every corner of your house tidy. Inside you will find a honeycomb drawer organizer, an ottoman that doubles as a shoe storage box, and even a staircase basket that will bring the annoying mess in your house to an end.
1. This comfy round ottoman doubles as a convenient shoe storage. Inside, the item has 12 separate storage compartments where you can store your shoes. Thanks to its elegant design, it will look nice in any interior. The seller offers ottomans with faux leather and fabric upholstery of various colors.
- I use this storage ottoman for our shoes. They used to be a large pile in the front of the house, and now they are all stored away inside the ottoman. I was worried at first about getting the white one, but it stays clean. I get lots of compliments on it. — Ne Ne
2. Chaotic jumbles of cables can be extremely annoying. You can easily solve this problem and hide all the wires and cables inside this elegant cable storage box. No more tripping over cords or wasting time untangling them! Thanks to its modern design, the item will look stylish in any interior. The seller offers black, white and white/wooden cable storage boxes.
- When I first opened the box I feared it wouldn’t be big enough to hold my large power strip, but fortunately it fit perfectly. I love how it hides all the extra cords and declutters the space, especially with my standing desk that doesn’t hide anything. — Sugg
3. Declutter your bathroom with this ingenious hair styling station. It is spacious enough to hold your hair dryer, curling iron, hair brushes, gels, sprays and other hairstyling products. The design of this organizer will allow you to use the storage space inside your bathroom cabinet to the fullest. The padded brackets easily slide over standard cabinet doors and require no tools or installation. You can choose small or medium size of the basket, and there are various colors available.
- This one fits perfectly! I like the hoops to hang my hairdryer and curling iron. I’m also able to add in a second curling iron and flat iron in the basket area. It makes these tools very easy to access and they are stored nice and tidy. Best of all it decluttered my cabinet under the bathroom sink. I wish I would have thought to buy one of these years ago. — Amazon Customer
4. This amazing space-saving organizer with honeycomb design expands to fit drawers of any size and store your socks and other small clothing items. Made of durable yet flexible plastic, the organizer will fit in nicely in any drawer. It’s perfect for organizing and storing socks, scarves, underwear, belts, and even office supplies.
- I’ve had this item previously and liked it so much I bought a second one for my husband. Since I’ve had it, it has lasted through at least 4 different moves. It is so easy to assemble and disassemble. The product is so sturdy, I hope to see it last for many years to come. — Kate
5. Keep your towels neatly organized with this 6-compartment towel rack. Make the most of all the unused storage space on your bathroom walls! The easy two-piece assembly takes minutes to complete and all hardware necessary for the installation is included in the package. The compact vertical design of the rack is great for small spaces. Made of strong steel wire with a durable finish, the item withstands humid bathroom environment.
- I am remodeling a small downstairs guest bathroom and didn’t want to hang the traditional towel holder up, so I decided to try this idea. I really like how I can store additional towels for guests just in case my grandchildren get the towel in use wet or dirty. My guest can just reach for a fresh towel. Even if you just wanted to use it for display only, it has a very appealing appearance. It was easy to put together (a small screw on each side) and hang up. — Sue M
6. Keep your spray bottles out of sight but within easy reach with these spray bottle hangers. The installation is simple, and there’s no need to use any tools or damage your walls. The hangers can be firmly attached to a variety of surfaces, including paint, wood, tile and more. The items leave no holes or sticky residue on the surfaces when removed.
- I followed the directions exactly and these adhered just like they are supposed to. I am using them for spray cleaner bottles inside my kitchen cabinet. They are so helpful!
Before, the bottles would often fall over and make a mess. These hangers make it easy to grab and spray a countertop to get it clean quickly. I’m buying another set now. — truffles 01
7. Even if you have a very small apartment, this brilliant storage tower will fit in nicely. It smoothly rolls out from in-between cabinets for your ultimate convenience. The tower features 3 shelves that provide enough storage space for all your cleaning products. The seller offers this storage tower in white and black colors.
- It’s a great product for the price. It’s easy to assemble and sturdy enough to hold all the cleaning products I use for washing and drying. It freed up space on the existing shelving in the laundry room, allowing for a less cluttered look in a small space. — gary
8. This over-the-door rack with hooks can considerably expand the storage space in any of your rooms. The item is perfect for storing towels or clothing items within easy reach. The installation process is super simple. All you need to do is just hang the rack onto the door, and it’s done! Its durable, long-lasting finish helps prevent corrosion, tarnish or discoloration.
- I bought this triple towel rack to go over the stationary door of my shower to hold towels as there is only one towel rack in our main bathroom. It was easy to put together, and the satin nickel finish is very nice and goes well with the other satin nickel finishes in the bathroom. I highly recommend this product and this seller. — PJ
9. If you’re looking for a stylish way to store your kid’s toys, this toy organizer may be a perfect choice for you. This storage solution will allow you to keep the toys neatly organized and displayed for easy reach at any time. Made of durable materials, the item is easy to assemble and easy to clean. It includes many bins, providing enough space for storing large toy collections.
- The instructions are pretty straightforward. The item is super easy to set up and surprisingly sturdy. I bought something similar but a different brand and it’s super flimsy. Now that I found this one I’ll be replacing the other one. The colors are really cute too. — Amazon Customer
10. This foldable staircase basket is a real gem! It is installed on 2 steps of the staircase, providing enough storage space for a variety of items that could otherwise be scattered around your house. To enlarge the storage space even more, you can place several baskets on your staircase, using the space to the fullest. Various colors and designs are available.
- The color and material of this is gorgeous! It seems sturdy so far, the handles came apart from the bin, so I had to install them separately. Not a big deal, but definitely make sure you install them with a tight knot. The ropes were somewhat difficult to get through the metal rings. The material is great! — Nicole Simonds
11. This amazing grain dispenser is both stylish and functional. Keep all the grains, beans and cereals in one place and check the remaining amount at any time without opening numerous boxes. The dispenser is easy to store on just about any shelf, in a cabinet or on a countertop. It’s super easy to use too. Simply press the button to measure out the perfect amount of the dry product.
- It’s an awesome way to store rice and beans. It definitely is a very modern style as well which works great for my style theme. I love that it has a cup as well that the beans or rice go into. It didn’t come in separate parts, which makes it a little harder to clean, but it still works great. — Alexis
