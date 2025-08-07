10 Stories That Are So Strange, Even Grandma Wouldn’t Believe Them

Some stories are so bizarre, they sound made up, even when they’re 100% real. These are the kinds of moments that make people pause and say, “Wait... that actually happened?” From creepy coincidences to unexplainable events, these tales are the stuff even your grandma would call nonsense.

1.

  • “When I was a young child, I had the same dream every night for years about drowning when a huge wave swept over me and I sank to the bottom. Years later, I had a temp job delivering mail one summer during college.
    I saw this old lady sitting on a front porch waiting for me. When I got up there, she looked at me and said in a foreign accent, ‘You drowned when Oceania sank beneath the waves.’ Freaked me out.” © nopepope / Reddit

2.

  • At midnight, I was with my girlfriend in the car when another car pulled up. The driver said, “I need you to do something for me, it’s important.” Inside, a woman showed a sign that said, “Don’t agree,” signaling us to refuse.
    We were terrified, when without warning, the driver suddenly sped off. Then, the woman in the car waved at us, laughing. “Gotcha!” she said, her voice filled with amusement. “It was just a prank! We’re filming for a hidden camera show.”

3.

  • “So I was sleeping, and in the middle of the dream a character of my dream who was doing something turned her head, looked at me very seriously and said, ‘There’s someone in your apartment, wake up.’ I nearly had a heart attack, and my apartment was empty.” © Jahonay / Reddit

4.

  • “When I was a kid, my mother and I were visiting her birth town, and we were staying at her old childhood home. My grandparents had already passed away at this point so it was just the two of us there.
    In the evening, I was arguing with her about wanting to sleep next to her instead of sleeping alone, and my mother said no (I wasn’t used to sleeping by myself at that time). Then she heard a loud banging sound (like someone hit a door really hard or something) and even I asked, ‘What was that sound?’
    After that, she got scared and let me sleep next to her. Afterward, she told me that she felt it was my granddad ‘voicing his opinion’ about letting me sleep next to her that night.” © OzoneTrip / Reddit

5.

  • “Ok, so this happened to me last summer when I was back at my parent’s house during the holidays. It was around 3am, and I was in my room on my computer when I got a call from my sister. Now that was already a little bit weird since my sister’s room is just down the hallway from mine, and she could have just came in my room. I went to pick up and the call ended as soon as I reached the phone.
    I figured that she wanted to speak with me, so I got up and went to her room. As soon as I reached her door, she started screaming that someone was in the room with her, so I busted in and of course nobody was here. After she stopped crying, she told me that she woke up and saw a dark shadow just centimeters from her face and that’s when she screamed.
    So I told her that she called me, she told me that her phone was not in her room and that she was sleeping. Sure enough, her phone was actually downstairs in her purse. The weird part is that I have the log of her call on my phone, but she doesn’t. Never managed to explain this one.” © arthurc / Reddit

6.

  • I was on a boat in the ocean. One night, the radar picked up something moving fast, heading straight for us, then suddenly pivoted and disappeared.
    We assumed it was a helicopter or some marine creature, but when it got closer, we saw nothing, no lights, no sound, not even a ripple. It was like it never existed. Still no clue what it was, but yeah... that night felt off.

7.

  • “I work for a power company. One night, a frantic woman approached me, saying, ‘The power is out, and I can’t find my son ever since he went down to the basement.’ When I followed her and entered her house, she vanished.
    I started calling for help until a man showed up. As I explained, he gave me a cold stare and said, ‘4 years ago, a mother and her son died in this house.’ I’m still shaken to this day.” © YouFulfillMyMemes / Reddit

8.

  • “A couple of friends and I were at the annual fair held at a local park one year. Being 14-year-old girls, we thought we would be ‘cool’ and separate from the large crowd at the fair by walking along a rather long walking trail that starts at the fairgrounds and travels on for a few miles. Well, it was late in the evening, and the lighting was bad.
    We were sitting at the mouth of a tunnel, which sat at the top of a secluded hill, when a lady with a baby approached us. She asked us if we knew a man who was standing at the bottom of the hill near a bench looking in our general direction.
    We told her we didn’t, and her response was, ‘Well, he’s been following you for a while. I don’t know what he’s up to, but you should be careful.’ Needless to say, we high-tailed it back to the fair.” © slitherdolly / Reddit

9.

  • “My grandmother had 3 siblings and my grandfather had 6 siblings. They got married, then my grandma’s brother married my grandpa’s sister, then my grandma’s first cousin married my grandpa’s other sister, and then my grandma’s second cousin married my grandma’s third cousin. So I have a whole, whole lot of double or triple cousins.” © slorpmorp / Reddit

10.

  • “I used to live in an apartment building that didn’t allow you to have a washer or dryer, but had two of both machines in a room (that you had to pay to use, of course). So this one time I’m moving my clothes from the washer to the dryer and I hear this knocking coming from the wall in front of me; where the machines were.
    Three knocks, one right after the other like someone at the door. I figure it’s just the pipes of the machines and I brush it off. Then I hear that knocking on the wall next to me, which would be connected to the hallway. I brush it off.
    Then there’s that same knocking on the wall to the other side of me. Then there’s knocking on every wall at the same time, just knocking and knocking and knocking. Then silence. Then I heard the knocking on the door behind me.
    I finished setting the dryer and walked calmly back to my apartment. I didn’t know what happened, but I wasn’t going to give whatever it was the satisfaction of letting it know how freaked out I was. I did freak out after I got back to my apartment, though.” © Sad***m81 / Reddit

Whether you believe them or not, these stories stick with you, because deep down, part of you wonders what if? Life is full of weird twists, and sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction. Got a story even your grandma wouldn’t buy? We’d love to hear it.

