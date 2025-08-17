10 Stories That Prove Parents Would Move Mountains for Their Kids

When I was little, we lived near a freeway. I asked my mom one time how far the freeway went, and where we would be if we just got on it and kept driving. She had a map.

Did she show it to me? Nope. She said, “Let’s see.” We hopped in the car and drove for hours until we were both tired of it, then pulled out the map and found a route home.

This was in the 80s, before GPS or cellphones. I was maybe 10, and she let me navigate home. She could have just told me or shown me on the map without leaving the couch, but she wanted me to know... and maybe she wanted to know herself. That’s how she’s always been — it’s amazing. © Panic_Azimuth / Reddit