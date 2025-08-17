I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
10 Stories That Prove Parents Would Move Mountains for Their Kids
Parents don’t get enough credit for all the work they do to raise their kids. They’re willing to make sacrifices to improve their child’s life and future. A parent is someone that truly shapes your life, whether from their undying support or much-needed guidance, as evidenced in these heartwarming stories.
1.
My mom made the best of what she had and didn’t let me know that it was because it was all she had. My birthday parties growing up were just with my siblings and maybe a neighbor or 2. My mom would make me my favorite cake and order pizza.
It was small, but it showed me to be happy and grateful with any and every nice gesture anyone does. That a celebration such as a birthday doesn’t have to be the biggest, there just has to be love. © chefboiortiz / Reddit
2.
They’re supportive of things my brother and I like, even when they don’t understand or like it. They didn’t really care for skateboarding, but they spent hundreds of dollars over the years for my brother to enjoy his hobby. They not only helped me get a drum set, but allowed the band to hold practice in our basement and drove us to all our shows.
They wanted me to be a lawyer, but they were willing to settle for line cook. It made a difference in the long run, because eventually it helped me realize that I get to make my own choices in life — nothing is laid out for me. I can do whatever I enjoy, and my parents will be there for me, cheering me on. © mgraunk / Reddit
3.
They didn’t give me a cell phone till I was 17. I absolutely hated it for my entire childhood.
But I’m 20 right now, and I’m so, so grateful for that. It forced me to be a much more creative, playful kid. And it birthed my love for reading. © Naive_Resolution4186 / Reddit
4.
My dad took me to the grocery with him every time and explained he was checking the price tags for price per ounce (or gram), and not the total price. Then he showed me how to ignore all the pictures and ads, and read the nutrition labels. If I requested something, he’d ask how much protein, fiber, sugar. © BusMaleficent6197 / Reddit
5.
My mom worked as a janitor at my elementary school. I hated it because it made me feel insecure. One day, I came home sobbing and asked her to quit, and she did.
Years later, I found out that she cleaned offices overnight instead, just so I wouldn’t be embarrassed. Slept 3 hours a day for 4 years.
6.
My parents divorced and we were really poor. My family was super dysfunctional, but my mother did her best to provide us with nutritious meals, even when she couldn’t afford to eat with us. We didn’t have any junk food in the house at all.
On the occasions that we did spend the weekend with our father, he would give us candy and cookies, but he would make breakfast or get donuts on Saturday or Sunday mornings, and we would have fun reading the funny pages from the newspaper. © RhodaDice / Reddit
7.
My dad worked double shifts at the factory throughout my childhood. He always came home exhausted, his fingers cracked, and a cough in his throat. One day, I asked him if he liked his job. He looked at me and said, “I like what it buys you.”
Last year, after he passed away, I was tidying up his things and found an acceptance letter from a prestigious music conservatory, full scholarship, dated the year I was born. I always knew his passion of music, but I didn’t know he had the chance to follow his dream, and yet he chose me instead.
8.
They read to us a lot. I could read by kindergarten, and could read French by grade 1. I think it gave us both a jumpstart in life. I read to our kids a lot too, and they could read by kindergarten too.
The trick is not to force too hard. When we practiced, my oldest got frustrated sounding out the words if she got it wrong more than a couple times, so I learned we just moved on from there, and it kept her from getting upset. © Eureka05 / Reddit
9.
They taught me to live beneath my means. Never above. Not even at. Below.
As a result, I learned how to save, have more money banked than many people who make twice my modest salary, and am on track to retire early. © GuidanceSea003 / Reddit
10.
When I was little, we lived near a freeway. I asked my mom one time how far the freeway went, and where we would be if we just got on it and kept driving. She had a map.
Did she show it to me? Nope. She said, “Let’s see.” We hopped in the car and drove for hours until we were both tired of it, then pulled out the map and found a route home.
This was in the 80s, before GPS or cellphones. I was maybe 10, and she let me navigate home. She could have just told me or shown me on the map without leaving the couch, but she wanted me to know... and maybe she wanted to know herself. That’s how she’s always been — it’s amazing. © Panic_Azimuth / Reddit
These heartwarming stories remind us that parenting is a journey filled with challenges, but it’s also brimming with moments of pure love, joy, and inspiration. Raising children is no walk in the park, it’s hard work, as shown in these stories.