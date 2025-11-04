10 Stories That Remind Us Life Is Anything but Predictable

First day of class. Teacher walks in, it’s an older wrinkly guy with a mustache. A little weird looking. He’s creepy. He starts going through attendance, not looking up the whole time. Then he gets to my name. Starts to say it, then stops. Looks up, scans the room, looks directly at me. “Ah, Mr. 102194, I’m glad you’re here. How’s your family? Is your little sister still playing the piano? Is that model ship still on your dresser? Is your room still blue?”

I’m shocked, this creeper has just described my family. “Ah, of course it is, it’s only been what? A week?” Then he goes back to attendance. Panics were had that day. But anyway, the next day I find out the old crazy guy is my uncles best friend, and they and my dad decided to pull a prank on me for my first day. © dbaker102194 / Reddit