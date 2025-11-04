Well, maybe Nana told the vet about it. Maybe she was hoping that whoever got the cat was smart enough to get the cat a YEARLY check up. Responsible pet owners do that.!
10 Stories That Remind Us Life Is Anything but Predictable
Life is unscripted. We’re walking blind and don’t know where it’ll take us next year, week, day, or even hour. But that’s not always a bad thing. If we know everything that’s about to happen, then what’s the fun in that? These stories show just how unpredictable life can be.
1.
First day of class. Teacher walks in, it’s an older wrinkly guy with a mustache. A little weird looking. He’s creepy. He starts going through attendance, not looking up the whole time. Then he gets to my name. Starts to say it, then stops. Looks up, scans the room, looks directly at me. “Ah, Mr. 102194, I’m glad you’re here. How’s your family? Is your little sister still playing the piano? Is that model ship still on your dresser? Is your room still blue?”
I’m shocked, this creeper has just described my family. “Ah, of course it is, it’s only been what? A week?” Then he goes back to attendance. Panics were had that day. But anyway, the next day I find out the old crazy guy is my uncles best friend, and they and my dad decided to pull a prank on me for my first day. © dbaker102194 / Reddit
2.
In math class when I was 12 years old, our teacher noticed his watch had stopped. It messed up the timing of our class since he didn’t realize how close to the end of our hour he was. The next day, he didn’t come to school and we had a replacement lesson. When he came back a few days later, it turned out his dad had died unexpectedly exactly at the time the watch had stopped.
© Poezestrepe / Reddit
3.
One day in college, the teacher had stapled answer sheets to the back of every test by mistake. A few minutes after passing the tests around, his phone rang and he stepped out. Everyone had noticed the answer sheet, and we decided that we would all use it and tear it off after. Hopefully he would never notice.
So I checked each of the answers and they were all correct except for the last one. We were to draw a flow chart for a process. I checked the answer sheet, “answers will vary.”
I drew my flow chart, tore off the answer sheet and walked to the front podium to turn the test in. When I got to the podium, I needed to see what everyone else had drawn for their flow chart. “answers will vary.” Everyone had written that on their tests. © Unknown author / Reddit
4.
My late nana always said, “You’re my favorite.” But I only inherited her cat, Pip. Everyone laughed at me. One day, Pip got sick, so I brought her to the same clinic my grandma had always went to. The vet said, “I see your nana really loved you.” I froze and asked what he meant. He pointed at the collar and told me to open it at home.
Inside was a folded note with the contact information of my grandmother’s lawyer, different from the one we had seen at the will reading. I called the lawyer and learned that she had secretly set aside a large portion of her estate just for me.
5.
My 2 cousins, which were about 17 years old, had invited their friend of the same age over to their house for a weekend. They offered him to stay a bit more, but he refused, saying that he only had 3 days left to see his father (he was travelling). My uncles were dumbfounded because they thought he meant his father was passing away. When their friend noticed the misunderstanding, they all laughed. Turns out his father actually passed away 3 days later. © Narroby / Reddit
6.
A man in a suit sat down at my table in a coffee shop, leaned in close, and whispered, “You’ve been made. They’re coming. This is all I could get you.” He slid a USB stick across the table, stood up, and walked out without another word. I sat there for ten minutes, heart pounding, before I grabbed it and left. When I got home, I plugged it into my old laptop, half expecting it to explode. It was a single 300-page PDF of meticulously written fanfiction about two minor characters from a tv show.
© Dismal-Act-4825 / Reddit
7.
My friends and I were at a local county fair, and there was this exhibit that said “world’s smallest horse.” I kept begging my friends to let me see it, but they didn’t want me to get swindled. We passed it three times before they agreed to let me go in.
I walked into what I thought was the stall, only to see a turtle. I walked out, and said to my friends in the sincerest voice possible, “I’m confused, that’s a turtle.” Turns out I had walked into the wrong stall. My friends are still laughing about it. © MotherOfLions / Reddit
8.
I was about seven at the time. I was sitting in the back seat of our car, my sister to my left, my father driving and my mother sitting in front of me. It was nighttime and we were driving on the freeway. I had to pee so bad that it hurt. It felt like my bladder would explode. After much moaning and curling up into a ball, my mother found and handed me a freezer bag. I spent about two minutes peeing into it.
I handed it to my mother. A few moments later, she realized that it was slowly leaking from one of the bottom corners. Everyone, but my mom, was laughing. She quickly rolled down her window and threw the half-full bag out the window. I watched as it hit the car behind us and to the right’s windshield. The bag sadly did not pop but the car did swerve a bit. © IndustriaPulsantem / Reddit
9.
I have a friend that owns a small motel just off a highway. I would hang out with him and chat on some late nights. One night, he got a call that one of the guest heard a loud crash in the room next door. Checked the computer and saw that the room was unoccupied.
Friend and I go to check it out. We knock and there is no answer. He opens the door and there was a cat in the room. It knocked over a lamp and smashed it. It was super friendly and came right to us.
© mrsheikh / Reddit
10.
I was working in a grocery deli and was about to close up. This one guy came up and asked for a liter of ham. I did not spell that wrong. He literally said, “Gimme a liter of ham”. I paused , thinking I heard wrong. “Oh, a pound of ham?”
“No, I said a liter of ham.” My gears were really turning. I told him what he wanted could probably only be obtained if we had a food processor, which we did not. He got angry, saying that I must be new and that’s what his wife told him and that’s what he wanted to get.
I told him, “Look, I’ll slice you up a pound of ham. If I’m wrong you or your wife can come back, we’ll refund you AND give you whatever it is you’re asking for.” He agreed. He never came back. His wife probably thought he was an idiot. © Unknown author / Reddit
The most unpredictable moments make for the funniest but also memorable ones. These stories show us how out-of-control life can get. Just look at how these people were looking for jobs, but ended up with some of the most unpredictable moments in their lives.