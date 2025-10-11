10 Stunning Fall Manicure Ideas That Can Make You Ditch Your Classic French Manicure
With the arrival of fall, something intangible changes in the air. Nature transforms into shades of russet and gold. It gets colder, and the weather starts to worsen. However, there’s one thing that remains unchanged — the desire to make our hands look impeccable.
Is burgundy no longer in vogue? Is the French manicure outdated? We addressed these and many other questions in the article, selecting a variety of fall manicure ideas to suit every taste. The trends are based on data from leading American nail artists and fashion magazines such as Allure, OPI, Marie Claire, and Elle.
Caramel
In recent years, dense, deep brown shades have been particularly relevant. Last year, for example, espresso shades were at the peak of popularity. This year, experts recommend turning attention to caramel tones. Sarah Chu, a manicurist from Los Angeles, shares in an article for Allure that she considers caramel color an excellent way to boost mood.
Midnight plum
“Doing a color test for my wedding next month. Chose the dark purple, and I can barely tell the difference between that and the black.”
This super sophisticated manicure for fall — midnight plum — is almost black, but much cozier. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein explains that it’s a darkened purple that creates a very cozy mood. To add depth, try applying a chrome powder or a matte top coat.
Dark blue
“My favorite dark blue”
As an alternative to the usual, yet still relevant dark cherry color, experts recommend trying dark blue. This bold, rich color looks just as good as black, but without its harshness.
Off-white shade
“The perfect shade of white”
Nail artists Hanna and Elle Gerstein claim that warm shades of white are more relevant than ever this season. The experts offer a variety of tones — from parchment to milky vanilla.
Transparent blush
“Nail polish ’Jelly Gloss’ and chrome coating on top”
In summer, minimalist nail designs with sheer coatings were popular. One of these shades, namely — clear blush, continues to stay relevant into the fall. Nail artist and brand founder Jin Soon Choi emphasizes that this design creates the effect of a natural, barely-there manicure.
Polka dot
“Who else thinks polka dot nails are literally the cutest?”
“A polka dot manicure is a trend that transitions from summer to fall,” says manicurist and OPI ambassador Natalie Minerva. She particularly likes white dots on a nude or light base.
However, a polka dot manicure is versatile. It can be worn in various ways: from large dots to miniature ones, from classic black and white to multicolored. It all depends on your preference and mood.
Chocolate and coffee brown
“I highly recommend chrome coating on brown color.”
Experts are talking about the decline in popularity of the much-loved burgundy shade. Instead, it’s worth turning attention to reds and browns. For example, chocolate or coffee brown, which adds warmth and depth to the look.
Forest shades
“Deep green”
Deep forest shades of green are at the peak of popularity this fall. They create a cozy mood and look interesting on the hands. And if you coat this manicure with a velvet or matte top, the look will become even more sophisticated and luxurious.
Short manicure
“Fans of short nails, let’s unite!”
In 2025, nail designs for medium and short lengths are popular. Experts recommend opting for your natural length and shape of nails.
Micro French manicure
“Obsessed with this micro French manicure”
In 2025, short nails were much more popular than long ones. That’s why the classic French manicure is not a trending design this fall. Instead, it’s better to choose solid colors or micro French manicure. Micro French manicure is all that’s left of the classic.
We delved into the world of fall trends and discovered which types of manicures have become favorites this season. Which idea do you like the most?
In this article, you can find manicure ideas for special occasions that could make you stand out at any event.
This article is intended solely for entertainment purposes. We make no representations or warranties regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or safety of the content provided. Any actions taken based on the information in this article are at the reader’s own risk. We are not responsible for any losses, damages, or consequences arising from the use of this content. Readers are encouraged to act independently, take appropriate precautions, and seek professional advice when attempting to reproduce any part of this content.