10 Stunning Fall Manicure Ideas That Can Make You Ditch Your Classic French Manicure

With the arrival of fall, something intangible changes in the air. Nature transforms into shades of russet and gold. It gets colder, and the weather starts to worsen. However, there’s one thing that remains unchanged — the desire to make our hands look impeccable.

Is burgundy no longer in vogue? Is the French manicure outdated? We addressed these and many other questions in the article, selecting a variety of fall manicure ideas to suit every taste. The trends are based on data from leading American nail artists and fashion magazines such as Allure, OPI, Marie Claire, and Elle.