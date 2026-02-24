My Boss Refused My Raise as My Rent Increased — Then Reality Hit Hard

I was the general manager of a busy downtown café, pulling 60-hour weeks and keeping the place afloat. When my rent spiked, I finally asked for a raise. My boss didn’t even look up. He said, “You should be grateful for your paycheck. If you can’t make it work, that’s a personal failure. Anyone can do your job.”

A week later, I was scrolling through a job board when I saw it: my own position. He had posted it that morning for $5,000 less than I was currently making. He wasn’t just refusing a raise; he was actively scouting my “cheaper” replacement while I was still behind the counter.

I didn’t confront him. I spent the next week quietly interviewing with our biggest competitor. I also stopped doing the “extra” things he never noticed—like the manual backup for the faulty inventory system and the tricky calibration for the espresso machines that only I knew how to fix.

On a Friday morning, right as the morning rush began, my boss walked in with a “candidate” to show them the ropes. He looked at me smugly, thinking he had the upper hand. I didn’t wait for him to speak. I took off my apron, handed him my keys, and said, “Since anyone can do my job, you can start today. I’m going to my new job where they actually pay a living wage.”

He panicked. He didn’t know the passwords, the supplier contacts, or how to restart the POS system when it glitched ten minutes later. The “candidate” walked out after seeing the chaos.

Jenna.