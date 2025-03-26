10 Important Health Signs for Cat Owners to Watch For

Single kitten syndrome refers to behavioral and developmental issues that arise when a kitten is raised without other feline companions, especially during the critical early weeks of socialization. Kittens who grow up alone without littermates or another feline playmate may develop behavioral problems such as aggression, excessive dependency, clawing or biting while playing, and chewing or scratching objects.

Kittens learn essential social and behavioral skills from their siblings, such as bite inhibition, appropriate play, and boundaries. Without these lessons, single kittens may exhibit problematic behaviors that persist into adulthood.