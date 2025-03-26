10 Important Health Signs for Cat Owners to Watch For
Our pets often become part of the family. But when something is wrong with them, we’d like to know before it becomes too bad. Here are 10 signs that something might be wrong with your cat.
1. Aggression
Aggression in cats can be caused by multiple factors. But it could indicate that your cat is in pain or isn't feeling well. If your cat is unusually aggressive, it's best to consult a vet as it could be caused by things like toxoplasmosis, hyperthyroidism and dental disease.
2. Stomach issues
If your cat is throwing up or having a runny stomach, it would be safer to take them to the vet. The symptoms can be caused by something they ate, but it can also be linked to worms. When cats have tapeworms, they often display these symptoms, and they aren't as easy to get rid of as regular worms.
3. Vomiting
Vomiting in cats can be caused by multiple things. They may have eaten too much or induced it by eating grass. But if your cat is vomiting regularly, you might want to have them checked out because it can also be caused by parasites, swallowed objects and food allergies.
4. Excessive vocalization
Vocalization is common when your female cat is in heat or when your male cat responds to a female in heat. But if that's not the case you may want to take your cat to the vet as vocalization can also be caused by hunger, loneliness, or dementia.
5. Increased thirst
Just like humans, cats need to drink water to stay hydrated. But if your cat is drinking more than usual, it could be a sign that something is wrong. Increased thirst could be caused by feline diabetes, so it might be wise to have your thirsty kitty checked by a vet.
6. Weight loss.
If you've put your kitty on a diet, there is no cause for concern. But if your cat suddenly starts losing weight, it would be safer to have them checked by a vet. Weight loss could be caused by diseases like feline infectious peritonitis, so it's better to be safe than sorry.
7. Increased appetite
At first, an increased appetite might seem like a good thing. But a ravenous cat could also warrant a vet visit. If you have an older cat, an increase in appetite could be a symptom of hyperthyroidism.
8. Bad breath
Many cat owners try to mask the bad breath in cats, thinking it might be from something they caught or ate. But bad breath could actually be a symptom. If your kitty had bad breath, you might want to have them checked by a vet, as it could be caused by periodontal disease.
9. Coughing
Coughing isn't usual in cats, so if your cat has a cough, you might want to have them checked by a vet. Coughing can be a symptom of an upper respiratory infection. This infection is common in outdoor cats and cats that are housed in crowded conditions.
10. Trouble breathing
If your cat is having trouble breathing, you may need to get them to the vet. Breathing issues aren't common in cats and could be a cause for concern. It could be a symptom of heartworm, which could be a serious health concern.
Bonus: Single kitten syndrome
Single kitten syndrome refers to behavioral and developmental issues that arise when a kitten is raised without other feline companions, especially during the critical early weeks of socialization. Kittens who grow up alone without littermates or another feline playmate may develop behavioral problems such as aggression, excessive dependency, clawing or biting while playing, and chewing or scratching objects.
Kittens learn essential social and behavioral skills from their siblings, such as bite inhibition, appropriate play, and boundaries. Without these lessons, single kittens may exhibit problematic behaviors that persist into adulthood.
Cats are phenomenal creatures who have a way of stealing their owners' hearts. But they are also fantastic at hiding their pain and illnesses.