10+ Taxi Rides So Wild, They Deserve Their Own Movie

3 hours ago

It sounds simple: tap a button on your phone, book a ride, and you’re off. But in reality, it doesn’t always go so smoothly. Some encounters with drivers can leave a lasting impression for days. And on the flip side, taxi drivers have plenty of wild stories about their passengers too.

  • So here’s a funny story that happened to me overnight. I drive Uber late nights. I got a notification to pick up a rider that scheduled two stops. I drive to her location and pick her up. As I’m driving to her first stop she didn’t say much. The first stop was a house in a quiet area. I told her, “I’ll wait here for you.”

    She then says to me, “Oh. I’m not getting out. I just wanted to see if my boyfriend is where he said he is and he ain’t here.” “You can take me back home now. It’s my second stop.” I made $25 off of one trip just to drive her to do some detective work. Made my night.

    © texasforever903 / Reddit
  • I had an Uber pool with two passengers who turned out to both be on their way to a blind date. They figured out partway through the trip they were each other’s blind dates.

    © The_First_Viking / Reddit
  • I had a driver taking me home one night and I point out an ally that is a short cut to my place. Since the ally is really narrow and a bit tricky to turn into, I said she could just drop me off and I’d walk the rest of the way (thus saving myself the five bucks it takes to go the long way around). She’s all, “Oh ho ho ho! I’ll take you through, no worries!” and she proceeds to turn into the ally.

    We hear this scraping crunch along the passenger side. She’s scraped the cement corner post (which is already banged up from previous incidents). Driver says, “Whoops! Ho ho ho! I will try again!”

    She backs out (scrapes), laughing and saying “Whoops!” the entire time. She turns back in, scrapes again, but forces the car through and off we go. When we get out at my house, we both get out and look at the side of the car, which is an absolute mess. She just starts laughing again and says, “Whoops! Oh well, not my car!”

    © buttonmasher / Reddit
  • I had a couple of Brazilians jump into my car. Nice as could be, but they barely spoke any English. I speak Spanish, so we could kinda communicate. Got along great.

    Then, they decided they wanted to sing an English song. They only knew one, and they only knew one refrain of it. So I got to sing along with them “Tell me why! I want it thaaaaat way!” Made my entire week.

    © cobigguy / Reddit
  • A well known international tennis star rode in my car with her sister but I did not recognise her immediately until I overheard them talking about tennis. So I casually asked her if she played tennis, and this led us to a volley of questions to help me guess her identity as a celebrity—much to my embarrassment (I don’t always look at my riders straight in the face when they board my car). Anyway, she was sweet and cool about it and only asked me, “Do I still get 5-stars?” I said, “Only if you let me have your autograph,” which she readily complied with. Too bad we didn’t do a selfie, but I figured it may be taken as an invasion of her privacy so I didn’t ask.

    © ubersomedude / Reddit
  • Had a guy get buck naked in the back seat to change into a Ninja Turtle costume. He was Raphael, by the way. The dude’s name, not the turtle.

    © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I’m epileptic and I had a seizure while having lunch with my family. Fortunately, it was a focal seizure. My domestic partner used the app to get us an Uber to quietly and quickly get us back to my younger sisters house. Apparently, I was crying, apologising, and stating that I’m not crazy. I also wanted “Kiki.” All of this was whispered and near hysterical.

    My partner said the driver safely reduced our 12 minute drive by 2 minutes. When we were dropped off, I apologised profusely, and he graciously told me to take care of myself and rest. This happened three days ago. My partner said he gave him a tip to reflect the gratitude we felt. As a Epileptic, we don’t always get treated very well. I just wanted to recognise those wonderful humans.

    *Note: Kiki is my service dog. She is a Wooly Siberian Husky. That is why she was not with me. It’s too hot. Plus, my partner was with me.

    © Infinitewarden2112 / Reddit
  • My taxi driver had a PhD in African history and an insane resume. My dad helped him connect with some people. He landed a professorship.

    © VeterinarianTrick406 / Reddit
  • My first day driving, I pick up a guy. We’re chatting. He’s going to work. “Where do you work?” I ask. Uber, he says. “What do you do there?” CEO.

    © ebondfrancisco / Reddit
  • I had a girl order an Uber for a wig. She was a hair stylist and wanted me to come pick a wig up that her client had ordered and deliver it to the client because neither of them had cars.

    © Icy-March-8178 / Reddit
  • One night, I picked up a passenger named Sarah. As soon as she got into my car, I could tell something was off. She looked like she’d just come out of a horror movie—wide eyes, shaky hands, the whole deal. So, I asked, “Hey, are you okay?” She took a deep breath and said, “Not really. I just left my boyfriend’s house, and it got really bad.”

    At this point, my instincts kicked in. I figured she was dealing with some serious stuff, but hey, we were in a moving car, and I needed to keep things chill. Sarah launched into her story about how her boyfriend had turned into a total nightmare, controlling and demanding. I felt bad for her, but I was also trying to be a supportive driver without getting too involved.

    As we rolled along, I noticed she was starting to turn her attention toward me. Like, all of a sudden, she shifted from “help me” mode to “maybe this guy could be my distraction.” I won’t lie, it made me a little nervous. I was trying to keep my focus on the road while she seemed to be flirting in the weirdest way. I hesitated, thinking, “Wait, am I the Uber driver or the new therapist?”

    I suggested she call her friend to let them know she was on her way, hoping that would redirect the vibe back to safer waters. She did, and I could see some relief on her face as she texted her buddy. The rest of the ride was a wild mix of her sharing her plans to escape the drama and me trying not to let my mind wander too much in the wrong direction.

    Finally, we pulled up to her friend’s place. I thought that was that. Suddenly, she turned to me, looked me straight in the eye, and said, “Thanks for making me feel safe... and for not being a creep.” I laughed, relieved, and said, “Anytime! Just doing my job—Uber driver by day, therapist by night. Good luck with everything!” With that, she hopped out of the car, and I drove away, feeling like I’d just navigated a wild ride—emotionally and literally!

    © DudeFromBroward / Reddit

Preview photo credit texasforever903 / Reddit

