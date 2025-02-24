10 Types of Dresses to Make Your Waist Look Slimmer

The fitted bodice hugs your curves, while the flared skirt creates a naturally slimmed-down waist. It’s playful, flirty, and perfect for spinning around just for the fun of it.

It has a potential downside. If the fabric is too stiff or the flare is too exaggerated, it might add volume to your lower half rather than highlighting your waist.

If you still choose to wear it, pick a structured fit-and-flare with a well-defined waist seam or add a belt to enhance the cinching effect. Avoid overly bulky fabrics.