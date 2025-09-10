11 Brutal Moments People Said “Enough” and Cut Out Family for Good

Family can be complicated, but sometimes, they cross a line. From betrayals to selfishness, these 11 real-life stories reveal the exact moments people finally said “enough” and cut toxic relatives out of their lives forever. Some endings will shock you.

  • My daughter has a nasty habit of cutting people out of her life for saying anything she doesn’t like. First, she severed all communication with me for a reason I’ve never been given. After 4 years of total silence, she spotted me in the grocery store and acted as if nothing happened; no explanation, no apology, no acknowledgement that anything unpleasant had transpired.
    I was somewhat wary after that, especially because she did it to her father (my ex) next, for 9 years. Then, after telling me that whole time that she never wanted to see him again, she told me she thought she should get in touch with him because he was getting older, in his early 70s. I knew what she was thinking; she wanted to be sure she was still in his will when he died.
    Several years later, she moved in with him “temporarily” and is still sponging off of him while she learns “additional computer skills” so she can get the job she wants. It doesn’t take 7 years; she’s just taking advantage of him and living free.
    She also used to tell her brother what they’ll inherit when their father and I are gone. When visiting at my house, she asked about the worth of all my possessions, nagging about my pretty little Rolex watch until I just gave it to her to shut her up. I felt like I was being followed around by an undertaker with a tape measure. So, I’m done, now.
    Hurt me once ... etc. I gave her a second chance after the first protracted silent treatment, but I only give people ONE second chance. I refuse to be manipulated, too. As my second ex-husband said when I observed that he was being manipulative to get what he wanted, “Yeah, but it never works with you!” He got that right. © The Old Biddy / Quora
  • I’m the one who was cut off. I should’ve seen the signs coming.
    Back in 1998, my youngest son got married — after the wedding rehearsal the evening before, everyone went out for dinner, but I wasn’t invited. Family get-togethers were awkward — his new wife never came over, she was always feeling sick. I was never invited over to their home.
    When their baby was born, I found out hours later and was kept out in the waiting room. Couple weeks later, my son told that he had to choose between me or his wife. I mailed birthday gifts, etc., and they’d be returned, unopened.
    Every year, I’d send him a happy birthday email (to his work email — I didn’t have his personal email). Every year I’d get a “Thanks mom” response — nothing else. He has moved. He’s had a second child. He’s still married, so I assume he’s happy with his decision.
    It’s been over 18 years. I’ve cried. I’ve prayed. I’m at the point where, IF he wanted to be in a relationship with me again, I could not trust him to not dump me again.
    I recently retired and moved 3000 miles away to my dream town. No need to stay in a city where I’m not wanted. © Judi Seid / Quora
  • My brother broke his ankle in a workplace accident. I called him every week during his recovery to see how he was going, to discuss different mobility exercises he could do, and to help his mental health.
    Several years later, I was run down by a road train. Luckily, the rear trailer didn’t have a container on it, but I believe it still weighed about 9 ton. My foot was crushed, my calcaneal bone broke from the foot and was floating freely. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have not sustained any worse injuries.
    I rang my brother from the hospital to tell him what had happened, and after we spoke for a while, he said he’d call me back the following week to see how I was going. That week turned into two, then into months and finally years.
    Then my wife was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was told it was incurable and life limiting. She immediately underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy. My parents arrived from interstate within 24 hours of the diagnosis. No word from my brother.
    She died after a seven-year battle. At no point in her journey did my brother reach out. No call, no text, no email, no message via my parents — nothing. Later, I got an SMS from my brother offering his “condolences” — I deleted the message and blocked his number.
    Growing up, I idolized this man. His adventures travelling to all corners of the globe, all of his life adventures. I now see that I’ve grown past the need to have him in my life, and I don’t lament a single moment he has been absent. © Linda Jane Pepper / Quora
  • I’ve completely cut off my 25-year-old granddaughter. She came to us in May 2016, homeless and struggling, and we took her in—giving her a room, covering expenses, and even a decent-paying job. She was in a car accident in June, and we lent her a truck while she recovered.
    She bought a BMW with a plan to fix it with her grandfather, but she quickly lost interest, leaving him to handle it. We ended up paying for labor and some parts out of love, though she contributed when she could. Eventually, she expected us to cover everything.
    In April 2018, my husband was diagnosed with stage four cancer. We were under hospice care. He asked her to step up at work and home, but she reacted angrily.
    One morning, I found her room locked, and after trying to talk to her, I helped her pack. Then, my husband passed away.
    I’ve written her off completely. In my will, she gets $5—not out of spite, but to acknowledge her. Her mother has also never reached out since my husband’s death.
  • I didn’t cut off one, I cut off a few. 2 by my choice. 1 was not but chose to cut himself off.
    My mum was the first, she was unbelievably rude to my wife and carried on being rude even after I’d spoken to her several times about her behavior. Wouldn’t apologize and accepted no responsibility for her actions. I tried hard to make things right with her, but in the end had to realize it was impossible, and we don’t talk anymore. Haven’t done for almost 2 years.
    My sister was the second. She, like my mum, would be a nightmare. She called me and had a go at me about how I’d treated our mum. She had been sold some nasty story by my mum about how she’d done nothing wrong and my sister bought it, so decided to unleash her rage on me. She said things that, unfortunately, when they’ve been said, there is no going back from in my book.
    The unfortunate casualty to all of this was mine and my Dad’s relationship. He had stated to me and my wife many times that he was miserable being with my mum, that they had no friends down to my mother’s attitude and rudeness, and that they basically lived separate lives. He chose not to speak up about all of this though when given the opportunity, opting to keep quiet and carry on in this rut of living with a rude and arrogant woman.
    He chose to support his wife, I understand that. The fact of the matter is though that he had an opportunity to speak up and do what was right, and he chose not to. © Chris Bullen / Quora
  • Overheard my mom planning to sabotage my vehicle and set me up to get fired from a job, so I would be forced to stay under her roof longer and pay her bills and do all the chores. © eyeguess0422 / Reddit
  • I had been in the hospital for over a month, nearly dying from a rare disorder. My dad had come and spent time with me almost every day, where was my mom? Not even a phone call.
    When I finally got out and was at home, I called her to update her on what had been going on with me, and she dominated the conversation. She somehow made the entire situation about her — and how worried she was, what she would have done if that happened to her, etc.
    My 2-year-old ran up to me and was hugging my leg, and as I looked down into the eye of my baby I realized I couldn’t even imagine if my baby had just gone through what I did, not visiting, not calling, and making every conversation about me. That was pretty much the last time I ever talked to my mom.
    My sister had already cut mom from her life, and that moment was when it dawned on me mom really doesn’t care about us, she doesn’t actually love us. A loving mother would never have treated their children the way that woman treated us. © Subwaypossum / Reddit
  • I always thought family was supposed to have your back, no matter what. That’s why I never questioned helping my sister whenever she called.
    My sister is a single mom of 3, she often asks me to babysit her kids so she can work or date. Last time, her son Keat ran to me and whispered, “Auntie... I saw Mom take your wallet and burn your photo.” My stomach dropped, but I pretended I didn’t hear.
    Later that night, I asked her why Keat would say something like that. She froze, then sighed and admitted: she burned my picture because her therapist told her to cut emotional ties. Apparently, she’s been jealous of me since childhood and felt I was “stealing her spotlight.”
    Then came another shocking confession to all the long-hidden sabotages: she had spread rumors to ruin my chance at adopting a girl I desperately wanted, deliberately misrepresented me in family stories to make me look selfish, and quietly manipulated situations, so I’d miss out on opportunities at work or in social circles.
    I cut her off immediately, and we haven’t spoken for years. I miss my nephews, but my mental health has become more important to me now.
  • I cut my uncle out of my life the day my gran died. She had terminal lung cancer and the last 3 months of her life, she lived out in complete agony. My mother and I moved in with her to care for her full-time. I was only 18, working, and still in full-time education. It took so much out of me.
    My uncle didn’t offer us a hand once. And when we asked him for help he was essentially like “ew, no, she smells badly.” In the days leading up to her death, when she was pretty much a vegetable, he finally came round to discuss how her money was going to be handled.
    Demanding he was entitled to more than us because he was the eldest. Despite the fact that he was incredibly well-off, didn’t do anything to help my gran while she was dying, and the fact my mother and I were essentially living in poverty at the time. All he cared about was her money.
    It’s been 2 years since she died and all of that stuff is still being sorted out, but I refuse to talk to him now. I can’t stand him. He’s such a heartless person that couldn’t even be upset about his mother dying because he was so excited at the prospect of receiving money. © PlsGiveMeKiki / Reddit
  • My grandmother and grandfather had raised me from ages 3–17. I had been very close to him but had never formed a bond with her. It wasn’t for lack of trying on my part. I spent most of my childhood trying to earn her love and approval. But I wasn’t perfect. She only loved perfection.
    She also hated to see people genuinely happy. When I went away for college, “You’ll be too homesick. You won’t last a month.” (I lasted four years of college and the rest of my life. I never came “back home” to live again because I was free!)
    When I got engaged to my former husband: “Well, it’s about time. I didn’t think he was going to marry you. How many years before the wedding?” (We’d dated two and a half years. Our engagement lasted six months.)
    At my wedding reception: “I guess it will do. We could’ve come up with something better if you’d have let us help.” (I had planned and paid for my entire wedding and reception myself. The reception was a three-course meal.)
    I had miscarried my first baby and it broke my heart. I wasn’t really finished grieving when I found myself pregnant with my daughter. I was so afraid I’d lose her too. I never really relaxed during my pregnancy.
    But I was excited! Especially once I knew what I was having and could plan for her. Until that night on the phone when my grandmother tried her darndest to suck all the happy out of my balloons. Except this time was too much.
    She had hit below the belt, “I don’t know why you’re excited about this baby. You’ll just lose it like you did the last one.” In that moment I felt the weight of nearly 30 years of criticism and hurtful words weighing on my heart and something inside me said, “Enough!”
    “Do not ever contact me again. I do not want to hear from you. Goodbye,” I said, ending the call against her shouting. No more. I was free. © Annie Ruth Harrison / Quora
  • Loaning them 40,000$ (which I had to borrow) to prevent foreclosure of the family farm....after they begged me for months........ only to have them pretend it was a gift and making me hire an attorney to get the money back.
    To make it worse they even accused me of forging documents etc, to show it was a loan, trying to ruin my name in the process. Fortunately, they had paid for 4 years and that was what saved me. © Ill-Judge5847 / Reddit

