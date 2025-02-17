11 Star Children Who Could Pass as Their Parents’ Twins

Ever heard the saying, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”? Well, in Hollywood, some apples don’t just stay close—they look like they were copy-pasted! From strong resemblances to shared mannerisms, these 11 celebrity children could easily be mistaken for their famous parents. Whether it’s the same piercing eyes, signature smile, or identical bone structure, these duos prove that genetics can be downright impressive.

1. Dwayne Johnson and Simone Alexandra Johnson

Invision/Invision/East News, © WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

2. Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks

3. Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker

4. Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz

5. Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe

Jen Lowery/Mega Agency/East News, © reesewitherspoon/instagram

6. Kennya Baldwin and Hailey Bieber

7. Victoria Beckham and Romeo Beckham

Mary Evans/Allstar/Graham Whitby Boot/East News, © romeobeckham/instagram

8. Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

9. David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

10. Elizabeth and Damian Hurley

11. Jude Law and Raff Law

Eric Catarina/Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News, Album Online/East News

