11 Things Nobody Tells You to Clean After a Renovation
You step back, look at your freshly finished room, and it looks perfect. But a home renovation kicks up a special kind of dust that doesn’t just sit on the floor — it hides in spots nobody thinks to check, from vent grilles to the tops of cabinets, quietly working against the interior design you just finished.
Here’s a proper housekeeping walk-through of the 11 places people almost always miss after a home renovation, plus a bonus surprise waiting for you at the end of the article: it turns out plenty of people who finally tackled that “forgotten” deep clean ended up finding some genuinely unexpected things behind their cabinets, vents, and shelving.
AC Filters
Construction dust clogs air conditioner filters far faster than everyday household dust. Checking and cleaning them right after a renovation protects both your air quality and how efficiently the unit runs.
Door Hinges, Drawer Tracks, and Cabinet Sliders
Installing new doors and cabinetry leaves fine dust in every moving mechanism in the house. One cleaning pass — a dry brush followed by a cloth dampened with diluted vinegar — can cover hinges, drawer tracks, and cabinet sliders all at once — skip it, and they’ll start sticking or squeaking within weeks.
Curtain Rods and Blinds
These get skipped in almost every regular cleaning routine, renovation or not. Dust settles along curtain rods and blind slats and just sits there quietly building up until someone finally notices.
Behind and Under Radiators and Baseboard Heaters
This is one of the hardest-to-reach spots in any home, and it’s exactly where construction dust likes to settle. Turn the heat on before it’s been cleaned, and that dust essentially scorches, leaving a burnt smell that lingers through the season — a light baking soda rinse afterward helps clear any residual odor.
Tops of Kitchen Cabinets and the Refrigerator
This one’s a classic even outside of renovation season, but a recent home renovation makes it worse. Dust piles up on top of kitchen cabinets and the fridge simply because most people never clean above their own eye level — and it’s an odd thing to have undermine an otherwise polished interior design.
Range Hood Filter and Kitchen Exhaust Fan
Cooking grease and construction dust combine into a sticky film that clogs the range hood filter fast. A soak in hot water with a bit of baking soda and vinegar cuts through it easily. It’s an easy spot to check and a genuinely satisfying deep clean win, since the difference in airflow is noticeable almost immediately.
Electrical Outlet Covers and Switch Plates
Fine dust clings to plastic outlet covers and switch plates in a way that’s easy to miss during a standard wipe-down. They’re small, they’re everywhere, and they’re almost always the last thing anyone thinks to clean.
Air Vents and Return Grilles
Vent covers turn visibly gray with construction dust — and it’s especially obvious against a freshly painted wall. A quick pass with a damp cloth or a vacuum brush attachment is all it takes, so don’t let this one slip through the cracks.
Smoke Detectors and Vent Covers Above Doors
Dust inside a smoke detector can genuinely interfere with how it works, so this isn’t just a cosmetic miss. Vent covers mounted above doorways get overlooked for the same reason — they’re simply out of the normal line of sight.
Tops of Door Frames and Crown Molding
These flat horizontal surfaces sit right above eye level, which means literally nobody looks at them during a normal cleaning — yet they hold a surprisingly thick layer of dust after any renovation work.
Garage or Utility Room Shelving
This is usually where tools and supplies get stashed during the home renovation itself, which makes it the most ignored zone once the work wraps up. A quick sweep here — plus a vinegar wipe-down for any dusty shelving — closes the loop on the whole project.
Housekeeping Checklist: What to Re-Clean 30 Days Later
Save this as your go-to housekeeping checklist for the month after your home renovation wraps up:
- Vacuum and check AC filters again
- Wipe down vents, grilles, and switch plates a second time — a baking soda paste handles any stubborn grime
- Recheck behind radiators and baseboard heaters
- Dust the tops of cabinets, frames, and molding once more so your interior design stays looking its best
- Test smoke detectors for dust interference
Construction dust has a habit of resettling for weeks, so this second deep clean is what actually locks in a spotless result.
Bonus
- I was filming a boring “clean with me” video — vinegar, baking soda, the usual — for my 200 followers, right after finishing my home renovation. I mostly wanted to show off my new kitchen counters.
Halfway through, my husband walked past the camera in the background, completely oblivious, wearing my bathrobe and singing into a paint roller like it was a microphone. I didn’t even notice until I reviewed the footage before posting it.
By evening, the video had 2 million views. Turns out, nobody was watching my counters — they were watching him. The comments were relentless. “Who is the man of the house?” “I need HIS skincare routine.”
Within a week, he had more followers than I did, and now he insists on making a cameo in every cleaning video I film — usually announced, always ridiculous. I started the channel to show off deep-cleaning tips. Instead, I accidentally launched my husband’s internet career.
- I deep cleaned my renovation with vinegar and baking soda for two full days. Every surface, every detail. Invited my mother for the first look — she’d funded part of the renovation and hadn’t seen it finished.
She walked through every room without speaking. I waited. At the end she opened her handbag and took out a white cloth. She ran it along the top of the interior door frame in the hallway. The cloth came back grey.
She didn’t say anything. Just held it up. I’d deep cleaned every surface I could see. Forgotten everything above eye level. Every door frame, every cornice, every top of every cabinet — untouched.
We cleaned them together that afternoon. She knew which vinegar solution for which surface without being asked. Housekeeping knowledge she’d never thought to pass on because nobody had asked.
She talked while we cleaned. About her own first flat, her own renovation, her own mother checking the door frames forty years ago. I got the cleaning lesson I didn’t know I needed. She got the afternoon she apparently needed too. Neither of us had planned for either.
A renovation isn’t really finished until these forgotten corners get their turn — the filters, hinges, vents, and all the spots above eye level. Give them one thorough pass now and your fresh interior design gets to look as good as it actually is.
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