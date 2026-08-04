11 Things Nobody Tells You to Clean After a Renovation

Save this as your go-to housekeeping checklist for the month after your home renovation wraps up:

Vacuum and check AC filters again

Wipe down vents, grilles, and switch plates a second time — a baking soda paste handles any stubborn grime

Recheck behind radiators and baseboard heaters

Dust the tops of cabinets, frames, and molding once more so your interior design stays looking its best

Test smoke detectors for dust interference

Construction dust has a habit of resettling for weeks, so this second deep clean is what actually locks in a spotless result.