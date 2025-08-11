11 Tricks That Can Help You Take a Perfect Selfie From the First Click

Many gurus of selfies advise to slightly lower the chin so that it doesn’t stand out so much and the eyes look bigger. However, I immediately get folds on my neck, a second chin appears, and my face looks puffy.

Although I want to move my face away from the phone when taking pictures, it’s better to stretch the neck, slightly lower the chin and turn it to the side. And if you take the picture on the inhale rather than on the exhale, it’s easier to adopt this pose. Plus, the body tenses up a bit at this moment and looks tighter.

It’s worth noting that it wasn’t easy for me to adopt this pose at first. I always felt like I was pulling my head out of its shell like a turtle.