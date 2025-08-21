12 Celebs Who Look Unbelievably Different in Their Throwback Photos

People
3 hours ago
UNITED ARTISTS / Album/EAST NEWS, DDNY/Broadimage /EAST NEWS

Ever stumble across an old photo and think, Wait... that’s them? Even the biggest stars have gone through transformations that make their younger selves almost unrecognizable. From early red carpet moments to first on-set appearances, these throwback shots show just how much time, style, and fame can change a person.

1. Ian McKellen

Album Online/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

2. Colin Firth

EAST NEWS, Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News

3. Chris Pratt

4. Ryan Reynolds

5. Ralph Fiennes

EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

6. Christopher Walken

UNITED ARTISTS / Album/EAST NEWS, DDNY/Broadimage /EAST NEWS

7. Willem Dafoe

© UW-Milwaukee / YouTube, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

8. Mark Ruffalo

© jimmysmythsings / Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/Associated Press/East News
Joel C Ryan/Invision/East News, © jimmysmythsings / Instagram

9. Ricky Gervais

© The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube, Shooting Star/Sipa USA/East News

10. Bill Murray

Album Online/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

11. Richard Gere

Paramount Pictures/AF Archive/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

12. Leonardo DiCaprio

Album Online/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Our world is a dynamic canvas painted with an infinite array of colors, constantly shifting and evolving with the passage of time. From the dawn of civilization to the modern era, change has been the only constant, shaping our societies, cultures, and identities.

18 Celebrities Who Shocked the World With Their Transformation

Preview photo credit UNITED ARTISTS / Album/EAST NEWS, DDNY/Broadimage /EAST NEWS

