My Mom Tried to Force Me to Name My Baby After Her, the Truth Still Haunts Me

Hi Bright Side,



When I was pregnant with my baby girl, my mom insisted that she take her name, Robin. She always tried to control my choices. But, I wanted to name her Ellie, after my grandma. I thought it was a prettier name and rang better than Robin. My mom was really upset but she needed to suck it up.



Ellie was born and my mother hasn’t spoken to me yet. It was only after two weeks that she finally contacted me and acted like nothing had happened. She bought Ellie gifts and spoiled her like any loving grandma would.



It wasn’t until a few days later that my grandma called me and told me why my mom didn’t like the name. She confessed that she wasn’t exactly there for her. Even though my grandma put up a face and showed me that she loved me, she secretly treated my mom unfairly and favored my aunt more. I didn’t realize this.

So, I called my mom to tell her that I didn’t know and apologize but once I brought Grandma Ellie up she ignored my questions and talked about my daughter instead. Is there a way I can fix things with my mom again?



Sincerely,

Joan