I Refuse to Adopt My Dying SIL’s Baby—Her Last Words Left Me Frozen

IF you take in this child, when YOU ARE NOT EMOTIONALLY, or FINANCIALLY PREPARED TO DO SO, will cause problems for yourself AND that child. Your SIL WAS NOT THINKING ABOUT THE CHILD, even though she meant well, for him. Foster care is SOMETIMES, the best option. Was this child LEGALLY ADOPTED by your SIL? It may be possible for you and your husband to get QUALIFIED as FOSTER PARENTS, for this little boy. At least then, you would have the time, and resources, to see if you actually CAN be parents. Especially since the child knows you. I realize that this predicament is not ideal, by ANY stretch of the imagination, and COULD cause more harm to that child. Do you have ANY OTHER FAMILY (if he IS legally considered family), that could or would be better suited to take him in? If she didn't legally adopt him, you may not have any options, except for foster care. This is a terrible situation for that little boy, but being ill prepared to do it, could end up being so much worse. I am praying for you and that child.