12 Clothing Items From the Past With Mysterious Functions

During the Victorian era, all women, children, and the elderly wore nightcaps. By the early 20th century, they had gone out of fashion and became a sign of lack of taste, but by 1910, women started wearing them again.

A silk cap worn in the evening had the function of keeping the hair soft and shiny. In addition, it prevented the hair from tangling while sleeping, making it easier to comb the next day. There were also special versions of these caps, impregnated with fragrance, which left the hair with a pleasant scent when they woke up.