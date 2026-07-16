12 Jewelry Trends Already Defining the Look of Summer 2026, According to Stylists
This year, the world of fashion is embracing everything from eye-catching statement designs to timeless favorites with a modern twist. The right jewelry can elevate your beauty, bring a little extra happiness to your day, and even feel like a small act of self-care every time you put it on. We’ve rounded up 12 standout jewelry trends of summer 2026, including one that fashion expert Grace Clarke describes as “unexpectedly chic.”
1. Body chains
Delicate body chains are stepping beyond special occasions and becoming part of everyday fashion. Try wearing one over a swimsuit or a basic tank for an effortlessly stylish touch. This trend strikes the perfect balance between bold confidence and understated elegance.
2. Dangly earrings
The biggest jewelry trends of 2026 are all about standing out instead of blending in. Delicate staples like tiny hoop earrings are gradually giving way to bolder styles that instantly catch the eye. Bright colors, playful details, and unexpected shapes are becoming the new favorites, adding more personality to everyday looks.
Designers are also leaning into oversized, sculptural creations that feel more like wearable art than simple accessories.
3. Mixing gold and silver
One of the easiest ways to give your jewelry collection a fresh update is by combining different metals instead of sticking to just one. Pairing gold with silver creates a stylish contrast that feels modern, elegant, and effortlessly put together. Rather than choosing one finish over the other, mixing them adds extra dimension to your accessories and can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit.
4. Gemstones
Don’t shy away from colorful gemstones when choosing your jewelry. Vibrant sapphires, rich rubies, striking emeralds, sunny yellow diamonds, and multi-colored stones can instantly brighten your look and add plenty of personality. Try coordinating these bold pieces with other standout accessories, such as your handbag or shoes, to create a polished outfit that feels stylish, balanced, and uniquely your own.
5. Charm necklaces
Charm necklaces are becoming a favorite accessory again, and it’s easy to see why. They give people a chance to express their personality by choosing meaningful details, from initials and zodiac signs to tiny keepsakes and symbolic charms.
These necklaces instantly make an outfit feel more personal and thoughtful. For an on-trend look, pair them with a few other layered necklaces to create a stylish, stacked effect that feels both modern and uniquely yours.
6. Bangle bracelets
Layered bangle bracelets are adding extra energy and personality to summer wardrobes. Combine different finishes, metals, textures, and sizes to create a look that feels completely your own. These bracelets pair effortlessly with everything from laid-back daytime outfits to polished evening looks.
7. Pearl chokers
Pearl jewelry is getting a stylish update this summer, with chic choker necklaces taking center stage. Blending timeless sophistication with a fresh, modern feel, these close-fitting designs bring new life to a classic favorite. They look especially elegant with off-the-shoulder tops, strapless dresses, or wide necklines, drawing attention to your shoulders and neckline.
8. Shell jewelry
Bring a seaside vibe to your look with “unexpectedly chic” jewelry inspired by the coast. Accessories featuring natural shells capture the carefree spirit of summer while adding effortless beauty to any outfit. These designs offer a light, fresh finish that pairs perfectly with warm-weather fashion.
9. Y2K pieces
The early 2000s are inspiring another wave of fashion, and this time, jewelry trends are embracing all the playful details that made the era unforgettable. Colorful beaded designs, butterfly motifs, bold acrylic pieces, personalized necklaces, and vibrant rings are making a stylish return with a modern update. If you remember stacking jelly bracelets or collecting sparkling charms, now’s the perfect time to revisit those favorites with a more polished, contemporary style.
10. Oversized rings
Oversized rings are stealing the spotlight this season, proving that one accessory can completely transform an outfit. These eye-catching pieces add instant color, elegance, and personality to your look. Let a single ring take center stage for a sophisticated finish, or stack several together to create a bold, fashion-forward statement.
11. Door-knocker earrings
Chunky statement earrings are having a major moment, and oversized door-knocker styles are leading the trend. Their bold silhouettes instantly catch the eye, bringing confidence and a touch of drama to both casual and dressy outfits. Available in a variety of shapes, textures, and finishes, these standout accessories are perfect for anyone who loves making a stylish impression with minimal effort.
12. Nose and ear cuffs
Piercing trends in 2026 are moving beyond the classic single nostril stud, with more people choosing styles that feel fresh, creative, and personal. While the traditional look remains a timeless option, many are experimenting with designs that showcase more individuality.
For those who prefer something even more daring, bold placements are gaining attention. Bridge piercings, which sit horizontally across the upper part of the nose, and rhino piercings, which run vertically through the tip, are attracting people who want their jewelry to make a memorable statement.
Looking for even more fashion inspiration? Don’t miss our roundup of 10 Manicure Trends Salons Can’t Keep Up With This Summer 2026 for the latest colors, styles, and beauty ideas everyone is talking about.