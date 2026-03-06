12 Moments That Remind Us a Drop of Kindness Is an Ocean of Hope to Those Who Are Drowning

I ignored my elderly neighbor’s knocks for weeks because I thought she was just a lonely nuisance who wanted to complain about my music.

I finally opened the door yesterday to tell her to leave me alone, but she was holding a plate of warm cookies and a small envelope. She told me the vibration of my bass was the only thing that made her feel like there was life in the building since her husband passed.

She wasn’t there to complain; she was thanking me for the “company” I didn’t even know I was providing. I ended up turning the music down, but I invited her in for tea for the first time.