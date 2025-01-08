I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
12 People Reveal Real Stories of How Fortune Tellers Changed Their Lives
Fortune tellers, tarot card readings, and other mystical experiences have changed a lot of people’s lives. Whether they’re real or not, there’s something about these stories that just feels true. They stick with you in a way that’s hard to explain. Check them out and let us know what you think.
- “I went to one who traveled around and did a bunch of readings. I only went because I was in a very small town, opportunities for entertainment were rare, and because I was curious. I can’t remember everything she told me, but she did mention that I would move east, and we were in the process of moving to the east side of town, that I would fall in love with two men at the same time, one dark and one light, and the dark one was better for me. I’ll just say that that was true.” UlgraTheTerrible / Reddit
- I went to a fortune teller for fun, but she turned serious. “Never answer the door at midnight,” she said. That night, at exactly 12:00 a.m., there was a knock. I didn’t open it, but I could hear my name being whispered through the door.
- “My mom got her mind blown by one. She went when she was younger, in her early twenties I think, and the fortune teller told her of her future children and events in her life. Sometimes things will happen, and my mom will look totally scared, and we’ll all be like ’what?’ and she will say that the fortune teller lady said this would happen all those years ago.” Lillypie12 / Reddit
- I went to a fortune teller because I was worried about my daughter. The woman looked at me and said, "You’ll lose everything you love, starting with the person you trust most." Two days later, I checked my daughter’s phone and was horrified to find messages from my husband, convincing her to lie about where they’d been going every weekend.
- "A friend of mine from England, had her tarot cards read, they told her she would be doing a lot of traveling, and seeing foreign lands in the near future. A month and 1/2 later, her widowed mother had a brain aneurysm while vacationing alone in Australia. She went into a coma and my friend had to go and care for her there.
A month later, her mother died, and my friend had to travel to England for the funeral. So the Fortune Teller was right, but missed some pretty key events that were coming up." chpinnlr / Reddit
- The fortune teller said, “Never open the red door, no matter what you hear.” I thought she was crazy, but one night, I stayed in a strange old hotel. At 3 a.m., I woke up to frantic knocking on a red door in the hallway. A voice screamed for help, but when I reached for the handle, the air turned icy, and the knocking stopped.
- The fortune teller said, “A child’s drawing will reveal what you don’t want to see.” One day, my son drew a picture of me crying, standing next to a man I didn’t recognize. Weeks later, I found out my husband was cheating—with the man in the drawing.
- She told me, “When the clock strikes 3:33, a choice will define your life.” A month later, I woke up to my phone ringing at 3:33 a.m. It was my sister.
I almost ignored it, thinking it could wait, but I answered. She was in the hospital, barely hanging on. That call saved her life—but it cost me mine in ways I couldn’t imagine.
- I asked her if my husband was hiding anything. She said, “The truth is in his favorite place.” I searched everywhere and finally checked his tool shed. Hidden in a drawer were letters to another woman, photos of them together, and a signed contract to sell our house.
- She told me, “Destroy the old photo before it destroys you.” I found a picture of my grandmother tucked into an old book, but something felt... off. Her eyes looked wrong, almost alive.
That night, I heard faint whispers. The next day, I burned the photo, and the whispers stopped—but I woke up with burn marks on my hands.
- I asked about having children. She said, “A child will come to you, but not by birth.” Two months later, my best friend died in an accident, and her son was left with no one. I took him in, but as he grew older, he started to draw strange pictures—of events he couldn’t possibly know about from my past.
- She said, “You’ll hear from someone you thought was gone.” A week later, I got an email from an old friend I hadn’t spoken to in years. He said he needed help, but when I tried to respond, I found out he’d passed away two days earlier. I went back to her, the fortune teller was moved to another city.
