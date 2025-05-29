12 Secret Messages Artists Painted Into Their Masterpieces

Leonardo da Vinci never did anything without considering a multitude of factors. In The Last Supper (1495–1498), the gestures, looks, and even the bread on the table have hidden meanings.

Some people claim that the figure to the right of Jesus is not John, but Mary Magdalene. Others claim that a musical score is hidden in the arrangement of the bread and hands. Is it a religious message, a secret code, or just Da Vinci being Da Vinci? Probably all three.