13 Movie Scenes That Secretly Pay Homage to Legendary Paintings

Midsommar is a folk horror film characterized by its pastel palette and sinister rituals. Director Ari Aster manages to unsettle the audience by telling a terrifying story that contrasts with the bright and cheerful visual aesthetic.

Like the Harga women who participate in the traditional Maypole Ball, the Bacchantes were female followers of the Roman god Bacchus who, as in the film, danced in an ecstatic frenzy while wearing crowns of ivy, Bacchus’ sacred plant. These women, in their ecstasy, were capable of brutal violence and punishing their enemies, a clear parallel to the events in the film, where celebration and mayhem are disturbingly intertwined.