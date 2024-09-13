I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
12 Stories That Will Disturb Even the Sanest Minds
Events that defy all explanation are the most chilling. When these situations occur, they leave a haunting impression, lingering in our thoughts long after. This collection features true accounts from people who have shared their unsettling experiences online, each tale imbued with a deep and persistent sense of unease.
- My dad went missing when my son was 5 months old. When he started talking, he always said that a man stood by his bed at night. We brushed it off as childhood imagination.
A few years later, I hung a photo of my dad, the last one I had of him. My son pointed to it and said that was the man in his room. It gave us chills, especially since my dad never reappeared after going missing.
He suffered from deep depression for decades and had gone missing in the past but always came back, unlike that last time. It’s been almost 20 years now, and we’re sure that he is dead. My son is a young man now and doesn’t recall it.
- At 2:30 AM, I just made the turn into my neighborhood to get home. A guy in a white suit and comically large white cowboy hat had one hand wrapped around a sign and the other pointing at me while I drove by, making eye contact the entire way. © Unknown author / Reddit
- One time I was coming in from seeing a movie, and my dad called me over to our computer. He said, “When did you go to Costa Rica with your school? They just posted a group picture with you in it.” I hadn’t gone on the trip with the community college I was attending and had no idea what he was talking about.
But no joke, the guy he was referring to looked just like me, down to the white Polo that I was wearing a lot at the time. It was the most surreal experience I’ve ever had. © Capt_GingerBeard93 / Reddit
- I was alone in the house and decided to adjust the temperature on my water heater. I sat down in front of the water heater and removed the gray plate covering the thermostat. This plate is metal and about half the size of a sheet of copier paper.
I set the plate down next to me and adjusted the thermostat. When I went to put the metal plate back on, it was gone. I never saw that metal plate again. There is literally nowhere it could have gone, but it did. © GameVoid / Reddit
- Once, I adopted a street kitten. He was bothering me while I painted, so I put him in my room. As soon as I closed the door, I heard a bang on the other side of the house. I went to investigate and found my kitten—this was about 30 feet away. It really freaked me out, and I have no rational explanation. © subud123 / Reddit
- I was about 16, in the car with my mom, and we were just chatting while she was driving. Afterwards, we stopped talking, and I kind of zoned out. All of a sudden, an image came into my head, sort of like a memory of me or someone as a child getting onto the bus.
It was so vivid that I thought my mom had said something. When I asked her, “Hey, did you say something about a bus stop?” she replied, “No, but I was just thinking that this area here is where I used to get on the bus to go to school when I was a kid.”
SUPER strange. © CluelessCanary / Reddit
- When I was younger, I woke up in the middle of the night, and standing in my brother’s (who was asleep) and my room was...someone playing a guitar and saying “shhh, shhh” every few seconds. It wasn’t any of my parents, because they don’t know how to play the guitar, let alone any instrument. © timelordoftheimpala / Reddit
- We were in a 150-year-old family house on Cape Cod that my sister-in-law had refurbished. She was talking about how she heard music there when she was a kid and couldn’t go to sleep. Just at that moment, a light bulb from a chandelier fell onto the kitchen table right in front of her. © sosorrynoname / Reddit
- This lasted for a year when I was 9 years old. Whenever my home telephone rang, I could always tell whether it was one of my specific friends calling or not, even though I didn’t know she was about to call that day.
My home telephone was one of the older models that didn’t show whose number was calling. So when it rang, and I got the premonition it was her, I’d always tell the rest of my family that it was her for sure. I never guessed nor got it wrong. © Waitwhyyyyyyy / Reddit
- Several months ago, I was in bed, asleep, when my brother came in and turned on the light. He was wearing his school clothes. I told him to get out of my room, but he just laughed and hid behind the bedpost.
I got up to make him leave, but when I reached the bedpost, he wasn’t there. When I told my brother about it, he just laughed and said he can teleport. © dynawesome / Reddit
- I live in an apartment complex, and one day my neighbor and I took the kids to the pool to swim for a while. For whatever reason, I had the random thought about how much it would be terrible if I came home to my apartment being flooded by a leak or something.
We left the pool, went into our own apartments, and a few minutes later, I saw her outside calling emergency maintenance because a pipe had leaked in her apartment, soaking her bedroom and bathroom. © dekuthered / Reddit
- This happened in the ’90s when my daughter was 16. She went on a road trip with her dad’s new family. On the 5th day, I got a postcard from her saying they’d be staying an extra 2 days. When she got back, she apologized for not telling me.
I said, “But you did! I got your postcard!” She lost all color in her face and said, “We didn’t send anything. We decided not to because it would’ve taken more than 2 days to reach you anyway.” I was so confused.
I went to grab the postcard from my closet, but I couldn’t find it. I was 100% sure I’d placed it in my pink box where I keep all my postcards, but that one wasn’t there. After all these years, I still get goosebumps whenever I think about it. I’m certain I saw the postcard and her handwriting—I can even remember the details on the card very clearly.
