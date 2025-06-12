12 Unexpected Signs You Might Be Intolerant to Dairy

Do you think a dairy allergy can only cause rashes and swelling? Let me tell you a secret: your body can send much stranger and more confusing messages than that. And no, we’re not talking about lactose intolerance — the kind that sends you running to the bathroom — but a true allergy, which can affect various systems and manifest as unusual symptoms. Do you often feel tired, have skin problems, or get headaches for no apparent reason? It could be milk at the root of the problem. Here are 10 unusual signs that could be your body’s way of saying, “I’m allergic to dairy — help!”



Content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as for substitute of medical advice. Seek the guidance of your doctor regarding your health and medical conditions.