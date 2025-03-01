12 Signs Your Body Could Be Sending About Lactose Intolerance

Have you ever experienced stomach troubles without knowing why? It might be your body’s way of signaling an issue with lactose. Lactose intolerance affects millions of people, yet many remain unaware that their symptoms stem from an inability to digest dairy properly.

Lactose intolerance arises when the small intestine does not produce sufficient lactase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products.

In this article, we’ll highlight 12 key signs that could indicate your body is struggling with lactose intolerance. Recognizing these warning signals can help you take steps toward managing your discomfort and improving your well-being.