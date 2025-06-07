13 Handy Geniuses Who Turned Their Homes Into Masterpieces
One can endlessly admire creative people with golden hands, and when the talent is also practical, there is nothing more to add. Just look and admire how much soul and skill they put into their work. In this article, we put together real masterpieces of self-made renovations and stunning “before” and “after.”
“The wood flooring got soaked and cheerfully buckled. While my husband ran around in a panic, I took matters into my own hands.”
“Now my husband can always leave the balcony door open. The cats loved it, at first they walked around the edge of the pool, then they got bolder and started touching the fish with their paws.”
- Marry me. © pavel172 / Pikabu
“A DIY toilet renovation”
- I used to want to run away from the toilet, but now I don’t even want to leave. © steveJlobs / Pikabu
“My maximalist living room on a budget”
- It looks like pure cozy chaos in the best way. Love seeing how much personality you packed in without breaking the bank! © Odd_Beyond6809 / Reddit
A small bedroom
- I would love to be in this room! It’s cozy and elegant! © inthevelvetsea / Reddit
“After a low-budget renovation, some of the tiles cracked and fell off, so I replaced the damaged section.”
“Why didn’t I just change the whole thing? I imagined the process of replacing the floor tiles in the place where I live: no access to the stove, all the furniture, cereals, pasta, liquids and appliances had to be removed. Dust, dirt, and nothing human. So, I did it this way for now.”
“Redecorating after the previous owner”
- Interesting choice to have a louvered bifold door on a bathroom... © DJErikD / Reddit
- Louvered bifold for a powder room door... “When all your friends are really, really close friends...” © RogerRabbit1234 / Reddit
Limited budget and cheap materials
An artist lives here.
“How I made the most of my old oversized wardrobes.”
“Decided to arrange them in a slightly different way and to repaint them. One cupboard had glass shelves and a mirrored wall, so I decided to turn it into a sort of vanity — now I have a big mirror.”
Waiting for major renovations
“When we bought the flat, the seller assured us that the building would soon be overhauled, so we decided not to renovate the bathroom right away. Imagine our surprise when we found out that we were in the queue for 2043.
The standpipe was already in a deplorable state. And then a neighbor started repairing his bathroom. We decided to chip in and finally change the pipes.”
Renovation after 6 power dogs
“I had a tenant who adopted 6 pit bulls from the local animal shelter without my permission. The dogs did a ton of damage to the house. The tenant did her share of damage as well.”
“This was my most ambitious project yet.”
Snakeskin wallpaper
