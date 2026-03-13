13 Moments That Remind Us the World Needs More Empathy Between Coworkers
1.
My coworker kept leaving exactly 37 cents on my desk every Friday. No note. No explanation. I thought it was a joke or passive-aggressive nonsense. After two months I confronted her. She turned red and said, “When I started here, I couldn’t afford the vending machine coffee. You bought me one every morning for my first week. Seven coffees. $2.59 total. I’ve been paying you back a little at a time because I wanted it to last as long as your kindness did.”
I told her she owed me nothing. She said, “I know. That’s why it matters.” She still leaves 37 cents every Friday. I haven’t spent a single one. I keep them in a jar on my desk labeled “proof.”
2.
My boss docked my pay for being 12 minutes late three days in a row. I was livid. On the fourth morning, I showed up an hour early to prove a point and found him in the break room ironing a shirt. Not his shirt. Mine. He’d noticed I’d been wearing the same two wrinkled shirts all week and figured something was wrong at home.
He was right — my wife had left and taken everything, including the iron. He didn’t know how to say it, so he docked my pay to force me into coming early so he could help without making it weird. In the envelope with my “reduced” paycheck was a gift card to a clothing store for twice the amount he’d deducted.
3.
I trained my replacement for three months, thinking I was getting promoted. Instead, they gave my job to her. I smiled through it and cried in my car.
Six months later, she called me into her new office. I expected gloating, but she slid over a folder: a proposal she’d spent six months building to create a NEW executive position that didn’t exist.
She’d documented every achievement, credited me by name, and built a case so good the board approved it with a higher salary than hers. She told me she’d taken the promotion strategically to fight for something better for both of us. The catch? I had to accept it without resenting her.
We’re co-directors now. She taught me that sometimes your competition becomes your greatest ally.
4.
I was about to write up one of my employees. She’d snapped at a customer during a packed shift, and after closing I pulled her into the break room. She kept apologizing before I even started talking. I had the whole speech ready. Instead I just asked if she was okay.
She went quiet. Then it came out. Seven nights in a hospital chair next to her father, straight to work every morning from there. I put the write-up away and told her to take three days. Paid. No argument. She cried like nobody had given her permission to stop in a very long time.
Six months later I stepped down from my position. She applied. She got it. I heard what she’d said in the interview when they asked why she wanted to lead people. “I had a manager who chose to find out what was wrong before writing down what went wrong. I want to be that for someone else.”
They hired her on the spot. The write-up would have taken five minutes. The question took thirty seconds. One of them changed where her life went.
5.
Five years as the top salesperson, and this morning my new manager handed me a Needs Improvement rating. I walked to his office with my resignation ready.
He locked the door and pulled up a spreadsheet without saying a word. The CEO had left a restructuring plan on the copier that morning. Being a top performer didn’t make me valuable in what was coming. It made me the most expensive person to cut first.
He’d tanked my rating on purpose to keep me off the high earners list. Took a risk I never asked him to take, for someone he’d known three months.
I asked why he didn’t warn me. He said, “You would have made noise. This way nobody looks at you.”
The cuts came last month. Eleven people gone. I wasn’t one of them. He never mentioned it again. I only found out because he decided I deserved to know.
6.
My intern tanked a deadline and we lost a client. The whole team wanted him out. When I called him in he just sat there waiting for it, no excuses, no fight.
I pushed until he told me the truth. His internet had been cut off. Too ashamed to tell anyone.
I moved him into my office for the week and paid the reconnection fee myself without mentioning it. He said nothing. Just became the most reliable person on the team.
A year later he left and put a handwritten letter on my desk. He thanked me for not treating poverty like a personality defect.
Last month he came back as a client. Asked for our team by name. Told my boss I was the reason he trusted this company. I almost fired the person who ended up replacing the client I lost because of him.
7.
Our HR manager has a blocked event every Wednesday afternoon. Three hours, no details, just the word “Maintenance.” The office had theories. House renovations. Secret interviews. Nobody could figure it out.
I ran into her at the community center. She was at a whiteboard in front of a room full of elderly people, walking them through how to file pension applications online. Patient, unhurried, completely in her element. She saw me and for a second looked like she’d been caught doing something wrong.
I asked her later why she kept it private. She said the people in that room had worked their whole lives and still couldn’t access what they were owed because nobody had shown them how. Then she said, “I didn’t want anyone here thinking I’d gone soft.”
Two years. Every Wednesday. She hides it because she works in a building where kindness needs a cover story. That’s the part I can’t stop thinking about.
8.
The head of Marketing sets the standard for how the rest of us dress. So when she started showing up in mismatched shoes and clashing socks with her otherwise perfect suits, the office Slack went into overdrive. Losing her edge. Secret breakdown. Cry for attention.
I mentioned the shoes in the elevator, thinking I was helping. She looked down and smiled. Her daughter is colorblind and picks her outfit every morning before school. Makes her feel like she’s sending her mom out into the world wearing something she chose. Three people had already tried to fix it for her in the parking lot. She’d stopped letting them. Every mismatched pair is a seven year old’s best effort at taking care of her mother. She’d rather be the subject of every Slack thread in the building than swap shoes where her daughter might see.
The office figured it out eventually. Nobody said another word. A few people quietly started letting their own kids pick things too.
9.
A girl in Sales had been bringing two identical brown bag lunches every day, leaving one in the fridge with no name on it. The office had jokes. Forgetful. Mysterious lunch thief feeding herself twice.
The second bag was always gone by 1pm. Every single day.
I caught her making them one morning and asked why she didn’t label hers. She said there was no confusion. She’d noticed our intern skipping lunch for weeks. Putting himself through night school, couldn’t stretch his budget to cover city prices.
She leaves the second bag unlabeled so he can take it without a thank you, without a moment where he has to feel like someone’s charity case.
I’ve watched him take it every day since. He thinks nobody notices. Everyone notices. Nobody says a word. The whole office is protecting one person’s dignity without him ever knowing it needs protecting.
10.
Every Monday for a year I found a handwritten note on my desk. Same message every time. “You’re doing better than you think.” I assumed it was some HR wellness initiative nobody had announced. Eventually I pulled up the security footage to find out who was behind it.
It was the IT guy. The one nobody really talks to, who keeps his head down and fixes things quietly and disappears before anyone thinks to say thanks.
I went to find him. Turns out he wasn’t leaving them just for me. Different note, different desk, every single week. The whole office. I asked why.
He said he’d almost walked out the year before. Burnout. Invisible. He stayed because somewhere in that stretch he’d hoped someone noticed he was still showing up. Nobody had said anything. So he started saying it to everyone else instead.
11.
I found out I had cancer on a Friday afternoon. Sitting in a doctor’s office alone because I’d thought it was a routine appointment and hadn’t told anyone. I drove back to the office because I didn’t know what else to do. I sat at my desk for two hours staring at my screen. My colleague stopped by and said, “You okay? You look terrible.” I said, “I just got some bad news.” She said, “Do you need anything?” I said, “I don’t know yet.” She nodded and walked away. I assumed that was it. At 5pm she came back. She put a piece of paper on my desk. It was a list. Every HR benefit the company offered. Medical leave, flexible hours, insurance contacts, names of people in the building who’d been through treatment. She’d spent the afternoon researching everything she could find. She said, “I don’t know what the bad news is. But I figured information doesn’t hurt.” She’d built me a resource guide for a situation she didn’t even know I was in. I used almost everything on that list. She never asked what was wrong. Not once. Not even after I came back from treatment eight months later.
12.
We’ve been a team for eight years. I was the only one in the office who didn’t get a bonus. No explanation. Payroll said talk to my manager. My manager said talk to payroll. I went home and cried. Didn’t come back for two days. When I returned there was an envelope on my desk. A note: “You belong here. Don’t let one bad week make you forget that.” And cash. Exact bonus amount. No name. Nobody admitted anything. A month later payroll found the error and paid me officially. I put the cash in the kitchen with a note saying found money. Gone in an hour. Two years later a colleague was leaving. At her goodbye drinks she said, “I have to tell you something.” She’d organized a collection the day I didn’t come back. Twenty people put in. She said, “We didn’t know if payroll would fix it. We just knew you shouldn’t wait.” I asked about the note. She smiled. “That was the security guard from the lobby. He heard what happened, took the stairs up, and wrote it himself.” Twenty coworkers who said nothing for two years. And one man who didn’t even work on our floor.
13.
My team lead started cc’ing our VP on every single one of my emails. I was furious — felt like she was building a case to get me fired. I confronted her in the hallway. She didn’t blink. “I know you’ve been applying to other companies,” she said. I froze. “I’m not exposing you. I’m making sure the VP sees your best work before you leave so she’ll counteroffer.”
Three days later, the VP called me in and offered a 40% raise and a title change. My team lead never mentioned it again. When I thanked her she said, “Good people shouldn’t have to leave to be seen. Sometimes they just need someone to point a spotlight.”
These stories prove something most workplaces forget: compassion is not weakness.
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