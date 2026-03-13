13 Moments That Remind Us the World Needs More Empathy Between Coworkers

I was about to write up one of my employees. She’d snapped at a customer during a packed shift, and after closing I pulled her into the break room. She kept apologizing before I even started talking. I had the whole speech ready. Instead I just asked if she was okay.

She went quiet. Then it came out. Seven nights in a hospital chair next to her father, straight to work every morning from there. I put the write-up away and told her to take three days. Paid. No argument. She cried like nobody had given her permission to stop in a very long time.

Six months later I stepped down from my position. She applied. She got it. I heard what she’d said in the interview when they asked why she wanted to lead people. “I had a manager who chose to find out what was wrong before writing down what went wrong. I want to be that for someone else.”

They hired her on the spot. The write-up would have taken five minutes. The question took thirty seconds. One of them changed where her life went.