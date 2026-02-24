10 Interview Stories That Broke the Usual Script
- A woman came in for her interview in a maid's uniform, baby in her arms. "This is all I own. And I couldn't find a sitter," she apologized. 10 min in, the baby began crying. She panicked.
Then my boss walked in. He took one look and said firmly, "We can't continue the interview like this.” The candidate’s face just fell. My heart stopped when he walked over, picked up the baby, and said, “…not while you’re this stressed.”
He gently rocked the baby and calmed him almost immediately. Then he nodded at me to keep going. By the end, it was clear the candidate deserved a real chance.
We adjusted the placement to fit her situation and helped her get started. When the interview ended, my boss handed her the baby back and told her she did great. She cried right there in the office.
I used to arrange job interviews for apprenticeships when I worked in education. Arranged an interview with a large H&V company that took a dozen on each year for this lad. He turned up with his grandmother, who insisted on being at the interview, then answered all the questions for him while he held her hand and stared determinedly at the floor.
- I was interviewing for a dermal therapist position at a cosmetic clinic. I walked in and there was literally nobody to greet me and the reception was unmanned. I sat and waited, I could hear grunts coming from somewhere.
20 mins later out walks the doctor who owns the place dressed in karate gear and apologizes that he ran late. He then took me to his office for the interview where there was a treadmill, and he walked on the treadmill the entire interview. The whole thing felt like a fever dream, lol. © MediBird22 / Reddit
- I got the “why do you want to work here,” gave a solid answer, and then ended with “Y’all asked me to apply for the position, can you share with me what it was about me that made you recruit me?”
Both owners, the office manager, and the front desk person were there and seemed genuinely confused that I would want to know what they saw as the real qualifications for the role as opposed to what was in the job description...which I’d never actually seen, because they heavily recruited me via personal phone calls to my cell and asking my sister to push me to send them my resume. © runravengirl / Reddit
- When I was a PhD student I was hired by the chancellor’s office to sit in on their high level interview panel (Deans & other senior execs, etc.) and ask serious technical questions but then switch suddenly & act as girly & chattery as possible, so they could watch the interviewees body language.
It enabled them to quickly reveal any prejudices an applicant might have. It went so well different orgs used to hire me as well. Around 30% of interviewees were struck off by the panel because these geniuses couldn’t hide their contempt. © SpareUnit9194 / Reddit
Interviewing for a maintenance technician. This position is in charge of troubleshooting, diagnosing, and repairing machinery on the production line.
One candidate comes in with a good looking resume. Asked him to take us through his troubleshooting process. “Well, first I’ll try to get it to work. If it still doesn’t work then I will call a technician.”
- I had an older guy (58-65) interview, in-person, for an on-site general helpdesk position who raged that he refused to learn anything new, and refused to take any training or get any certs (which we explained that we would pay for). Explaining that we pay for training, further education, etc. This enraged him more.
The question was along the lines of, “How open are you to learning new techniques, or receiving constructive criticism from co-workers.” © MattonieOnie / Reddit
- Took 3 final candidates to lunch since a more senior executive said I had to hire one of his referrals. Thought it would be a good test of being more casual, but knowing how to act at a business meal.
One candidate said this job was not their first choice and preferred to work in a different field. Great! Candidate eliminated!
Another candidate passed on was in the final round with others and salary and benefits were discussed. Person said “my parents said I should get at least ‘xyz’” amount which was double our budget and this person had not worked yet since just graduated! © LasVegasASB / Reddit
I had someone explain to me that she kept a “told you so sheet.” Every time something she advised wasn’t followed up, she would write it down in a color-coded sheet. Whenever the decision proved to be wrong, she would change the color from red to green and send an e-mail stating she had seen this coming.
- I had a candidate ghost me twice for an interview; he said he had a family emergency the first time (wouldn’t specify what the nature of it was), then for the second interview he said he had his dates mixed up.
I waited 20 mins each time, he didn’t give me/the recruiter prior warning he wouldn’t be able to make it, he just didn’t turn up! He asked for a third chance and I outright rejected his application — I clearly couldn’t rely on this person. © WalnutWhipWilly / Reddit
