10+ Real-Life Job Interview Moments That Can Make You Facepalm

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, and sometimes, we blurt out something awkward before we even know what’s happening. The next thing you know, it’s a late-night flashback keeping you up years later! These real-life interview fails prove that sometimes, the best career lessons come from awkward moments.

  • I asked if I should negotiate my salary to the guy interviewing me. I said what I was thinking OUT LOUD. His expression still burns in my brain to this day.
    But I got the job, impressed the heck out of him and myself honestly, and really enjoyed it. Sadly, I had to leave to help raise my grandkids after 6 months. They tried to keep me, offering more money, even a contract position working from home, but I had to give all of my attention to my grandkids.
    But yeah, that moment still embarrasses me to this day. - © drrmimi / Reddit
  • I thought I was at a different company. I did their interview, and when they asked what I knew about them, I provided all the information I had read (I thought this was a construction company, and I had applied to their tech support).
    The guy tells me no, that they are a router company. Surprisingly, I did not get the job. I don't know how I mixed it up so badly, but I learned to double-check the company I am interviewing at, lol. - © blade55555 / Reddit
  • I brain-farted during salary negotiation, and the number I pulled from my notes was my total compensation—my salary, health insurance, bonuses, 401(k) match, etc. I essentially asked for 2x the salary cap for that position. As I was saying it, my brain did the slow-mo "Nooooooooooooooooooo."
    They exhaled loudly, thanked me for my time, and hung up on me.
    Oops. - © onlymostlydead / Reddit
  • It was an extremely hot summer day in Australia (around 42 degrees); I went for a web development job interview and had to take public transport. Got the interview through a job agency. The train that I took didn't have any air conditioning, and it was packed, and it was about a 50-minute journey. Got to the job interview; I was very excited, so glad that there was air-conditioning, and I was in the waiting room. The interview went really well; I answered all their questions without hesitation, and I was extremely happy with how it went. Got a call from the job agency later that day... I was declined the role on account of BO... So, always bring deodorant, and always use antiperspirant before going to an interview.
    The good news is, years later, I learned that the company went out of business, so it wasn't an entire loss for me, but it was embarrassing to hear. - © NinjaMuffinLive / Reddit
  • They asked me about my personal life. I brought up guitar and tennis/racquetball. The dude asked if there was anything else, and there was a period of silence, so I felt obligated to mention another thing. So I brought up being a raid leader in WoW. I went in for a good 6 minutes before my brain reminded me that it was way too much info. I started comparing how skills in WoW could improve my engineering skillset. - © Affectionate_Draw_43 / Reddit
  • I once interviewed to sell an allergy medication (pharma). It was a launch of a twice-daily rival to getting allergy shots (which are monthly). The interview was going well, and I was asked, "Do you have any questions for us?" See, I do homework, and when this comes up, I ask REAL questions, as I don’t want to get stuck working somewhere I don’t like.
    So I asked: "So product X is a twice-daily product, costs the patient more than shots, nets the doctor less money per visit, and has about the same efficacy. What is your current strategy or vision for successfully getting this into the market and well adopted?"
    Needless to say, the director did not like my question and just said, "Well, that’s where you’d come in to play."
    I wasn’t offered the job. It’s okay because after that answer, I didn’t want it anyway. - © solofatty09 / Reddit
  • The interviewers took me out to lunch at an upscale restaurant. I was having a nice conversation and didn’t get the chance to look carefully at the menu. I skimmed it and ordered what I thought was described as rare meat. In fact, it was described as raw meat, carpaccio. I was horrified when it came out, but I had to eat it. I got the job, and they told me months later how impressed they were that I ordered carpaccio. I never confessed. - © Gilword / Reddit
  • Interviewed at a bank. It was going perfectly despite how nervous I was, and I was probably in with a great chance. Then, as a final question, the panel asked me, "Why should we hire you?" And I word-vomit replied, "Because I probably won't steal your money!"
    I was not hired. - © Coconutqueen2402 / Reddit
  • I was out of work for 6 months and was so fed up with interviews that I started not to care anymore. I got asked this exact question ("Why should we hire you?") and replied with, "Why wouldn't you hire me? Because tbh, I've been to countless interviews and haven't gotten any callbacks, so any advice would be appreciated because I think I'm doing something wrong."
    She looked a bit taken aback and then said she liked my honesty. Ended up getting the job.
    I really hate questions like this. What are you supposed to reply with besides groveling to them and telling them how much you want the job? - © juxtiver / Reddit
  • I had two phone interviews in the same week and managed to mix them up when I started talking about aspects of company A to company B. The guy paused and said something to the effect of, "Do you even know who you’re interviewing with?" It did not end well. - © FannyComingThru / Reddit
  • To illustrate my excellent attention to detail, I mentioned that I had noticed a spelling error in their job ad.
    Never heard back; I don't wonder why. - © smo***vic / Reddit

If these stories show anything, it’s that job interviews rarely go perfectly. But here’s the good news—one awkward moment doesn’t define your career. So, if you’ve had your own facepalm-worthy moment, don’t stress—your next big opportunity could be just around the corner.

Preview photo credit juxtiver / Reddit

