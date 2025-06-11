13 Photos That Show Peculiar Things Worthy Another Look

When we look at photos, our brain instantly tries to put everything in order. But when we look even closer, reality turns upside down, and it becomes clear that everything is not as it seemed at first glance.
“A banana python that looks like an overripe banana is a pretty rare combination.”
“That tree looks like a deer lying down.”
“I threw sand in the air and got a camel.”
“Spilled oil looks like a raven.”
“Kitty’s back has a mustache.”
“Wife is having a baby. This thing is right in front of her. So funny. This happy little robot is cheering her on.”
“Spotted a witch in the sky. Must be rush hour in the supernatural world.”
“Dinosaurs aren’t extinct after all.”
“This flower looks like someone who might look in your window at night.”
“Tinting a paint tin caused perfect fruit for me.”
“Looks like a comic book character.”
“This towel my wife accidentally bleached looks like an odd couple kissing in a 17th century painting.”
