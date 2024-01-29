13 Shocking Coincidences That Made Us Believe in Fate

Curiosities
14 hours ago

Certain individuals hold the conviction that if an event is destined to unfold, the cosmos will orchestrate its alignment to ensure its realization. While some coincidences can be casually dismissed as mere accidents, some defy conventional explanations. The people in our article were lucky enough to witness destiny intervening in their life and changing it for the better.

  • I used to get two buses home from work. I got off the first one having left my phone and keys on the front seat of the bus without realising. Got on the second bus, went to my favoured front seat, and my possessions that I didn’t know were missing were waiting for me. The bus had changed driver and route. Still freaks me out to this day. © bigphazell / Reddit
  • In freshman Physics, I became friends with the Japanese kid next to me... After a while, he was helping me with my Japanese homework. But after that class, we kinda drifted apart. Fast forward 2 years and I’m an exchange student in Japan over the summer and doing some sightseeing in Kyoto after the program... I’m crossing the street in Kyoto and I hear my name being called out. I look around and there he is! Thousands of miles apart we meet again. We got some good food together. It was a blast. (No, his hometown was not Kyoto, he was also doing sightseeing while home for the summer). © blackbird2150 / Reddit
  • I met a Canadian guy while on holiday in South America and we ended up going sightseeing together. At the end of the day, a person behind us tapped him on the shoulder and asked if the scar behind his ear was from cancer surgery. They got talking. Turns out they were from the same small town in Canada, had the same type of brain cancer, and had been operated on by the same surgeon. © falconfile / Reddit
  • In grade 10 English class, the teacher didn’t have anything planned for us to do and it was close to the end of the year I guess, so she went to the big cupboard in the corner and pulled out a stack of copies. It’s examples of a successful essay written during a final exam, so we can learn what a good one looks like, how to build a narrative, etc. The topic of these was What was the most pivotal moment of your life?
    There are three examples, ranging in proficiency. We read through the first two, and I volunteered to read the last one aloud. I start reading... and I stop. The essay was about... me. My big sister had gotten a really good mark 6 years earlier on her final exam essay which she wrote about the day I was born. I got pretty emotional about that one. © intersnatches / Reddit
  • I was sitting in a restaurant about 200 miles from where I live telling my mother (who was visiting from a different country) about a trip I had to another country (about 6000 miles away) with a work colleague, and the lady at the table next to us leans over and says ’I think you’re talking about my son.’ Turns out I was sitting next to my colleague’s parents while showing my mum pictures of our trip. © denkmit / Reddit
  • I have an uncommon last name and a not-too-common first name. I was in the hospital for surgery and the person in the next room was there for the same surgery. Come to find out that we were second cousins and never knew that the other existed. He had the same name as me and his wife had the same name as my wife. © Mynameisinuse / Reddit
  • Decided to wear my ’Lucky Shirt’ for a job interview. The interviewer had the same shirt. She said, ’Anybody with this shirt has great taste, and is definitely hired.’ Best. Coincidence. Ever.
    © nattiechambers / Reddit
  • I am an attorney. I met with a client pursuing disability benefits. Very sick and very sympathetic. She had an open-and-shut case, to the point I even suggested that she file on her own so she could avoid paying me anything.
    “You don’t know my maiden name, it’s (‘Ms. Smith’), you represented my brother two years ago. You arranged for members of the community to rebuild his house. If I end up paying $10,000 it would not be enough to cover what you have done for my family.”
    I was thinking about quitting what I had done, just the day before. © FootHillsLawyer / Reddit
  • I was going to Malta from the US for a work trip. I had a layover in Rome, so I extended it so I could stay the weekend in Rome before the show. Sure enough, the bags didn’t make it to Rome. I was told they would be getting in on my same flight from Rome to Malta. Show up to Malta, no bags. There were a couple of colleagues on my flight and their luggage was also lost. We submitted our claims, walked out of the airport defeated and a colleague nonchalantly/sarcastically said, that’s probably your bag in the bushes over there. IT WAS! © cfahnert13 / Reddit
  • I was born in the exact hour that my auntie died. Apparently, I am the spitting image of her.
    © roryroy2 / Reddit
  • When I was in high school, I was aimlessly playing around our library one day. Like any large public high school, our library had thousands of books quietly tucked away in shelves, and rarely, if ever, touched. That day I pulled a book at random from a shelf in the back and sat down to read it. After opening it, a slip of paper fell out, and I quickly recognized the dashed ten digits written on it as a phone number. I hastily read the number, and it was my older sister’s number, who had graduated my high school years earlier. Someone wrote her number and tucked it away into a random book in the back until I found it years later. © ImA10AllTheTime / Reddit
  • I lived in an apartment in San Francisco for several years. I moved out. A couple of years later, I met a girl and we started dating. She lived in the exact same unit that I had lived in. I moved back into that unit. We have been married for 25 years. © Goldenbears55 / Reddit
  • My dad was visiting our summer house (he lives about 500 miles away). It was a windy day and this random guy who was kayaking decided to come ashore and set up camp on the beach. We went and talked to the fella and offered him to stay at our guest house. Turns out this guy lives in the apartment under my father and had paddled the whole way. The cool thing is that my dad (he is in a wheelchair) is having trouble getting snow and ice off his car in the winter but for the last two winters his car was mostly snow and ice-free in the morning. It turns out this guy was taking care of that every time he was doing it to his own car. © catatawizard / Reddit

Many people have experienced at least one fateful coincidence in their lives. If you want to read more stories, check out our previous article!

Preview photo credit falconfile / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads