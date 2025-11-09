14 Stories That Prove Kindness Takes a Moment, but Means the World

I became a single parent when my children were young. I never received child support and the first Christmas after the divorce was coming up. I had no monies for presents, we were lucky to have our necessities. A coworker and his wife brought us a Christmas tree, they cut it down from their property and bought it to me, at work, on the top of their car. On Christmas eve, my oldest brother knocked on my door, he had found out from our Mom what my kids wanted for Christmas and had bought every thing on their list. He was the last person I would thought would have cared. But these kind acts gave my kids and me one of the best Christmas in our life.