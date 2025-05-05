13 Unexpected Facts About Victorian Balls That You Can’t Find in Movies

In addition to the ballroom, there should have been separate men’s and women’s dressing rooms. There the guests left their outer garments. In addition, in the room intended for ladies, there were usually 2 maids on duty, who sewed torn clothes, corrected hairstyles and helped with other possible troubles. The wardrobe was usually placed on the first floor, so that the ladies didn’t have to run up and down the stairs.

It was also necessary to choose a room for more delicate needs. In the early 19th century, not all houses were equipped with a sewage system, so night pots and a maid, who was supposed to help the ladies cope with this process without affecting their outfits, were placed in a suitable room.

Pots were also placed in other strategic areas throughout the house, such as behind screens and in dark corners. If the need caught a guest by surprise during a meal, they could get up from the table and hide behind the curtains. And some young ladies came to the ball with their own bourdaloues and carried pots in their purses.

If there was no toilet nearby, women were helped by pockets. On women’s dresses, they were always quite deep, which allowed to discreetly massage the stomach and bladder and relieve the condition. There is a theory that to avoid peeing, women held on to the folds of fabric inside the dress and thus restrained themselves.