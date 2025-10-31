14 Crafty People Who Reached for the Stars With Their Hard Work
Think you’re not “the crafty type”? Think again. These creative people started with shaky hands, cringy mishaps, and a dream, and turned it all into jaw-dropping masterpieces. Proof that with patience and practice, anyone can turn “I can’t” into “look what I made!”
1. I found my first fox I needle felted in 2017.
2. Paper dahlia in making progress
3. 5-year progress in making silver jewelry
4. My style progression over 5 months of needle felting
5. My latest ceramic project next to my first one, 2 years worth of progress
6. Just wanted to share with you my progress in teddy bear making, what do you think?
7. Making progress on this crochet project! Now just need to sew in the ends.
8. I’m really pleased with how I’ve progressed in the year and a half with my ceramics! I love making ceramic animals.
9. I’ve found the photos of my first creations and I’d like to show you the difference
- I don’t think you can just post a real owl... Kidding, but I did think it was real at first, lol. Amazing work! © royal_rose_ / Reddit
10. My progress in needle felting
11. 5 years of experimenting and practice on my stop motion puppets!
- The first could be perfect for a horror stop motion, the second seems more made by Disney ... I love both. © Unknown author / Reddit
12. Here is the progression of my pingu hoops through the years.
13. Today is my 2-year crochet anniversary! Time to get sentimental.
14. I started embroidery to process grief — here is a year of healing in French Knots.
People often have hidden talents. We all know how to do something particularly well, and many times those skills are outstanding. There are people who really make use of those gifts that nature gave them and decide to make things with their own hands that are of such high quality that you would think they were made by a professional.
It's important to trust your talents, which is why Bright Side made this compilation of things people have made with their own hands so you can see that you don't need to be an expert to get amazing results.